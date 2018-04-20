Fresno, we are being tested on free speech. How will history grade us?

It is appropriate that the current free speech debate is emerging from our region’s largest university, Fresno State, home of tests and lessons.
Students, take your seats. We are being tested.
▪ Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar, who is on leave, branded the newly deceased Barbara Bush a “racist” for comments she made about blacks during Hurricane Katrina. Does she have this right under the First Amendment?
▪ Twitter nation roared its disapproval and some people were more hateful and vile in their attacks than the original post. Is this their right under the First Amendment?
▪ If donors to Fresno State are threatening to punish the university financially if she is not fired, is this their right?
▪ Educators are defending Jarrar’s right to express herself in her private life without threat of violence or firing. Are they right?
▪ Was Jarrar actually right? Did Barbara Bush say racist things people should know about? Does she have a right to express her frustration about unquestioning admiration?
▪ Was Jarrar fair in holding Barbara Bush accountable for the wars and political decisions of her husband and son?
▪ Do our employers have the right to regulate what we say and do legally on our own time?
▪ Do teachers have special role in our society to model constructive conversation even outside the classroom?
▪ Do we have tolerance for provocateurs of all persuasions?
We will choose the essay question.
It begins and ends with the importance of our First Amendment right to protect even offensive speech.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the rights of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
We get pop quizzes daily in this era of social media and endless communications. We are all being tested on our discipline with free speech, tolerance for others’ ideas, for our commitment to protecting it. Even our President uses offensive speech in public on a regular basis, entertaining a troupe of rude and crude talkers who dismiss anything close to respectful conversation as “politically correct.”
College campuses have become ground zero in the test of free speech. The extreme has been UC Berkeley, where there were fires and riots over Milo Yiannopoulos last spring. Fresno State has had three uproars in the past year, including the Jarrar controversy.
There is no question there is a lot wrong with Jarrar’s tone. She was arrogant to the taxpayers who pony up the $100,000 salary she bragged about. Her timing was tone deaf, lacked compassion and empathy, embarrassed the university and many defenders of free speech who must stand up for her poor taste.
She threw a fastball right up the middle to those who complain about leftist professors spouting insensitive speech when language from the right is not included in their definition of “diversity.” They will get a ton of mileage out of her.
Yet still it remains, the best solution for distasteful free speech is more free speech. Keep talking.
