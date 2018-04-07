Thumbs up, thumbs down: Downtown Fresno hair stylist makes patients feel pretty

Thumbs up to Angela Moreno, a Fresno hairstylist, for providing free shampoo and blow-drying services at Enigma Salon in central Fresno to cancer patients who cannot do their own hair.
Her motto is: “No matter what you’re going through, a woman should never have to feel ugly or alone.” Moreno is a cancer survivor battling the disease herself, she knows that little things mean a lot during treatment.
Thumbs up to Clovis Community Medical Center for its expansion plans. A five-story, 190,000-square-foot building is planned. It will add 144 private beds to the facility.
Thumbs down to the meathead thieves hitting mailboxes in a move Clovis Police say is because of tax season. Since thieves are basically lazy, community boxes are the easiest target because they can get many victims at once. Take in your mail daily.
Thumbs up to the staff and volunteers at Avenal State Prison for working with inmates in the Insight Garden Program. About 20 inmates recently planted a garden on one of six yards at the prison. The leader is a former prisoner who got his chance at education and rehabilitation through Project Rebound, a San Francisco-based program that also is established at Fresno State.
The year-long course provides inmates with environmental education, a green thumb, behavioral tools, and life and work skills.
“They get to practice public speaking, communication skills, leadership,” program manager Katerina Friesen told the Visalia Times-Delta. “They also learn how to make changes they want to make in their lives.” Founded in 2002 at San Quentin State Prison, the program is now at eight prisons in California including Avenal and Chowchilla.
Thumbs down to Kings County scammers targeting local doctors. Several doctors in the county notified the sheriff’s office this week about a call they received.
The caller said a “Chief Putnam“ from the sheriff’s office wished to speak with the doctors about a medical administrative issue. The number given for a callback was 554-2369, extension 4, the sheriff’s office said. Officers warn residents not to give out any personal information over the phone. Do not answer any calls from the number, and instead contact Det. Jessica Machado at 559-852-2818.
Thumbs up to the 82 Valley nonprofits that will receive grants totaling $100,000 Wednesday during the Central California Women’s Conference Community Reception. The organizations were selected for their service to women and children. This marks $1 million donated to such groups since it began more than 30 years ago.
This year’s day-long conference will be held on Sept. 25. Tickets go on sale in early June at ccwc-fresno.org.
Thumbs up to an anonymous 75-year-old woman who helped save a man’s life recently after hearing a cry for help as storms raged in Tollhouse.
Following the sound, she found a middle-aged man partially lodged in a culvert. Rushing water was sucking him into a pipe diverting a swelling creek under a rural Fresno County road.
She lay down on the roadway, in the 28800 block of Gibbs Ranch Road, and reached her arms down to give him a “big bear hug” and held on for close to half an hour, said Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire Capt. Will Goodman from the Blasingame station.
Her quick actions – grasping onto his clothes and hooking a hand under one of his armpits – kept his head above water and prevented him from getting stuck in the culvert. Once firefighters arrived, they used ropes to pull him out of the water. The “hero neighbor” and man were not identified.
Thumbs up to The Golden Memorial Foundation for giving a $50,000 check to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California to fund the entire “Bigs In Blue” Program. This program connects youths to law enforcement.
