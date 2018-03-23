Thumbs up, down: Jose Ramirez, Valley’s world champion boxer; Biden, Trump just wannabes.

Thumbs up to world champion Jose Ramirez and not just for becoming the WBC world super lightweight boxing champion at Madison Square Garden last weekend. But he even has a signature beer now. Pride of the Valley: World Champion IPA will be released in limited quantities Saturday as part of the brewery’s annual FresYes Fest.
Ramirez will be there to meet with fans. It will be his first appearance since the match. FresYes begins at 1 p.m. at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. downtown Fresno, 745 Fulton St. Free for all ages.
And if that’s not enough celebrating for you, there will be Homecoming Parade in his honor at 3 p.m. from downtown Avenal to Rice Park.
Thumbs up to the 2018 Fresno Women of the Year, who were honored by the Fresno City Council Thursday in a ceremony commemorating Women’s History Month. Each woman was nominated by the councilmember from her district.
The winners are: Dr. Carole Goldsmith, Fresno City College president; Jenelle Higton, Art of Life Cancer Foundation; Mary A. Curry, chair, Concerned Citizens of West Fresno; Valarie Metoyer Binion, Westside Church of God; Belinda “Boggie” Anaya, Fresno Police Department vice detective; Mattie Bell Thomas, president, California School Employees Association Chapter 125; Lynn M. Nile, M.D.; and Chalé Wesson, executive director of 4141 Ministries’ Build a Child program.
Thumbs up to Lynnette Zelezny, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fresno State, for being named the first woman president of California State University, Bakersfield.
She succeeds retiring president Horace Mitchell. A Fresno State alumna and the university’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs since June 2014, she becomes the fifth president in the school’s history.
Thumbs down to House and Senate leadership for suddenly stripping the bipartisan Congressional Harassment Reform Act language from the omnibus bill. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, sponsor, points out that it is currently cosponsored by over a quarter of the Senate, was included in the omnibus bill throughout the negotiation process, but was removed by leadership at the last minute. There were provisions for bringing accountability and transparency to Congress’s sexual harassment reporting process. Gillibrand said she was “appalled” and asked the obvious question: Who are they trying to protect?
Thumbs down to former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump for their primary-school level tough-guy talk. Earlier this week, at a rally at the University of Miami attended by a sexual assault awareness advocacy group, Biden said, if they had been in high school together, he would “beat the hell out of” Trump when he talked about treating women badly.
No surprise, Trump took the bait and tweeted early Thursday morning that if he and Biden were to come to blows, Biden would lose.
Calling him “Crazy Joe Biden,” the president wrote that the former vice president was “trying to act like a tough guy” but was actually “mentally and physically” weak. He then said Biden “doesn’t know” him but that that Biden would go down “fast and hard, crying all the way.”
We hate to break it to these two old, golf-cart riding and pampered dudes, but they are no Jose Ramirez.
Thumbs up to the volunteers and donors to the 31st annual Kids Day, which raised 627,696. 2018 was the second-best year for the campaign that raises money to help children recover from illness or injury at the nonprofit Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County.
More than $9 million has been raised over the past 30 years for Valley Children’s thanks to the generosity of people who purchase Kids Day newspapers from a fleet of volunteers posted on street corners throughout the Valley. Valley Children’s serves 12 counties and more than 1.3 million children
Thumbs up to Lin Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt for creating a mash-up of “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” music to raise money for the March for Our Lives gun-control march today.
