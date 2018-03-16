Thumbs up, down: State Center embraces downtown cache; creepy hugger gets smacked

Thumbs up to the State Center Community College District for its decision to purchase a downtown landmark to house its headquarters. There is so much good about its purchase of the former Guarantee Savings building, it’s hard to list it all. The move will first enable Fresno City College to build a new math and science building, then create 325 additional parking places on campus.
About 160 employees will report to work in the new digs, once remodeling is completed in summer. It will meet the district’s needs, by bringing the team under one roof.
It also is a big morale boost for downtown believers, bringing dozens of workers to the area. About $22 million has been invested in reopening Fulton Street. All this is possible thanks to voters, who two years ago passed Measure C, a $485 million bond, and from capital project reserve funds.
Thumbs up, in another boon to downtown, to Napa artist Gordon Huether for creating the festive “Acero Picados,” a collection of three pieces of metalwork. The work was funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts Our Town program and it’s the first new art on Fulton Street since the street became a mall in 1964. It was reopened as Fulton Street in October.
Thumbs down to State Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, who has had to be ordered to stop hugging people in the workplace after multiple female colleagues reported that he made them uncomfortable, describing his hugs as more like “dirty dancing.” Though he says they were innocent, he kept doing it after women told him to stop, which was described in detail by Dr. Linda Halderman, a former Assemblymember from Fresno, who filed complaints about him.
Thumbs up to Rosi Mendoza of Farmersville for searching for the original owner of a necklace she bought at Alma’s Flea Market in Hanford. The necklace was shown in The Bee and on TV, and has been claimed by the family. Turns out it was stolen from the child’s aunt over a year ago, Rosi posted on social media. The urn contained the child’s hair. “Both she and I are over the moon,” she wrote. Happy ending!
Thumbs up to Fresno State student Demi Wack, for her efforts to provide a solution to one student need. There now are feminine products free in some women’s restrooms.
The Collegian is reporting that The Associated Students Inc. provided nearly $1,000 for the products, with the impetus of Wack, ASI vice president of external affairs. The feminine products are stored in a box on the restrooms counter in the Science II Building, the Student Recreation Center, the Student Health and Counseling Center and the Student Cupboard. Wack hopes to reach more restrooms soon.
Free feminine products have also been offered through donations to the Student Cupboard, but Wack said not many students knew about it.
Assistant professor of sociology Amber Fox Crowell had the same idea and was providing the service herself to a few bathrooms. She will accept donations for the cause at her campus address (5340 N. Campus Dr. M/S SS97, Fresno, CA, 93740). Small things can make a big difference to struggling college students.
