Thumbs up, thumbs down: Jalen, 9, cooks up a coat drive for kids

Thumbs up to Fresno’s Jalen Bailey, 9, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, for getting a $1,000 donation from GoFundMe’s KidHeroes program to further his ambitious agenda. Jalen has a bakery and he sells cookies to raise money to buy a house for his mom, pay for his education and raise money for the needy.
He is now hoping to get enough money to give away coats, socks and backpacks to 200 children. He has raised $1,480 of his $6,500 goal.
Extra money will go toward bakeryexpenses and his other charity work. Donate at www.gofundme.com/jalensbakerynextsteps.
Thumbs up to ultra-marathon runner Sandra Villines of San Jose, formerly of Bakersfield, Madera, Sacramento and Stockton, for setting a record for running the world’s toughest footrace, STYR Labs Badwater 135. In the wee hours of Nov. 5, the 45-year-old district manager for Walgreens smashed the U.S. trans-con record when she completed her run from the steps of San Francisco City Hall to the steps of New York City Hall.
Villines shaved more than two weeks off the old record of 69 days, 2 hours and 40 minutes by completing her 3,126-mile trek in 54 days, 16 hours, 24 minutes.
Thumbs up to Dash and Mikey, two wounded K-9 officers who are on the mend after being shot in the line of duty.
Dash, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, who works with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, is home now and recovering with his patrol partner.
Dr. Carrie Strickland of Veterinary Emergency Services in Fresno repaired injuries sustained after being shot by a fleeing murder suspect in Kings County. Kings County Sheriff’s officials said they consider Dash a hero who “undoubtedly saved the lives of deputies and officers on scene.”
Mikey, a 6 1/2 year old Dutch shepherd, is back to work four months after an accidental gunshot wound to his paw put him out of commission. Mikey was assisting the sheriff’s office SWAT team serve a search warrant in July when he was attacked by another dog. Deputies shot the vicious dog, but the bullet passed through the animal and hit Mikey in his front right paw, exploding his foot.
Surgeons were able to to salvage his leg so he lost only two toes.
Thumbs down to the workplace lotharios who use the company holiday parties as an excuse to drink and hit on their colleagues. We know, you think you’re irresistible all dressed up with that flashing lights tie and half drunk. News bulletin: You’re not. You’re disgusting, and as you may have noticed, a whole lot of women and men aren’t having it.
So unless you want a pink slip in your stocking, and not in a good way, knock it off.
It’s not only the yuck factor, but these guys are messing it up for everyone else. A recent wire story reported that the number of companies that will not be hosting parties this year is up by 4 percent. Among those that do have parties, fewer will provide alcohol. That number has dropped a whopping 15 percent in one year.
Don’t blame the economy, which is “chugging along” according to HR research firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas Inc. “We think it could be an anomaly caused by the Weinstein effect,” Andrew Challenger told MarketWatch.
“We are actually in the harassment season,” David Aduddel, an HR consulting expert who specializes in sexual assault claims.
A 2010 survey reported that 40 percent of respondents in a global survey had either engaged in “inappropriate behavior” at an office party or knew someone who had, the Guardian reported. More than half of those people were reprimanded for it, or knew someone who had been.
Thumbs up to Catholic Charities, KSEE 24 and its donors for collecting 1,500 turkeys and $50,000 in private/individual donations to feed families in need this holiday season.
A total of 850 families were given holiday meal boxes last week. The extra turkeys that were not given out for Thanksgiving can now be used to help families throughout the holiday season and into Christmas. Touching families going through hardships with a touch of grace like a traditional meal can be a good memory for life.
