Editorials

April 28, 2017 12:10 PM

Thumbs up, thumbs down: Rookie Fresno firefighter saved her life

By The Editorial Board

Thumbs up to rookie Fresno firefighter Rene Gonzales for receiving a Medal of Bravery from Fresno Fire officials Wednesday. The Bee’s Jim Guy reports that after just two months on the job Oct. 21 and while off duty, he spotted a burning car. He and a good Samaritan stopped to help a woman trapped behind the steering wheel.

Gonzales freed Brooklynn Banta, of Madera, whose legs were trapped under the steering wheel. Then Gonzales and the other rescuer, (who was never identified or found, despite department efforts), carried Banta to the freeway median. Banta was so seriously injured she spent months in rehabilitation after the crash learning basic skills again. She was feeling well enough to dress up and give Gonzales a huge thanks, at last. This has all the makings of a Hallmark movie plot, so Valley screenwriters, take note.

Thumbs down to news of the demise of some great traditions this week like Clovis Kiwanis’ Freedom Fest fireworks display, the annual Future Farmers of America Convention and Uncle Harry’s at Fig Garden Village. The annual fireworks display in Clovis is discontinuing due to lack of funding. Organizers are willing to try again next year. July 4 patriots and fund-raising geniuses, where are you?

The annual FFA Convention is a victim of our city’s success. Folks had such a great time here that it stayed for 23 years and grew from 1,500 to 7,000 registrants. That stressed our hotel availability, so they are moving on to bigger facilities in Anaheim. Attention convention planners: You want to grow your event? Come to Fresno!

Uncle Harry’s, a super neighborhood hangout in Fig Garden is getting bounced in favor of a chain store by the landlords, Rouse Properties.

Bad move by the landlords. They are robbing Fig Garden Village of a local bagel shop that attracted lots of foot traffic. Moreover, they are turning a blind eye to the “buy local” movement that invests more dollars in the Fresno economy. A couple more dumb decisions like this one, and the shopping center at Palm and Shaw avenues will be just another shopping center. So, don’t even think about touching La Boulangerie. You’ve seen “Les Miserables,” right?

Thumbs up to CalViva Health for agreeing to help Valley Health Team, a federally qualified health center, launch a Teaching Health Center residency program to train family doctors in Fresno. CalViva is putting up $2.2 million. Residency programs are especially critical in Fresno because there is a physician shortage. Physicians tend to remain in the regions where they are trained.

Thumbs up to Fresno FAX for joining the party! Bus users in need of a ride at night can grab a cheap ride beginning Monday, when service on the city’s most highly traveled routes will be extended until 1 a.m. That’s great news for night-shift workers and restaurant proprietors on the bus routes as well.

In addition, more frequent, 30-minute service will be offered on five of the most popular routes seven days a week. The kickoff will be celebrated with free rides after 6 p.m. Monday to Friday next week and free weekend service May 6 and 7. Details: fresno.gov.

Thumbs up to the five winners of the Fresno County schools’ Young Authors’ Faire, who will be honored Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the Fresno Fairground Commerce Building. The winners, their schools and titles are:

Non-Fiction: Cheryl Horn’s second-grade class, Sun Empire Elementary School, Kerman, for “Peahens on Our Campus.”

Fiction: Chloe Hamett, third-grade student at Manchester GATE Elementary School, for “Saturn’s Vacation.”

Illustrator: Kary Garcia’s fourth-grade class, Sun Empire, for “A Single Difference.”

Middle School Poem or Narrative: Soren Jacobsen, Liddell Elementary School, for “My Story of Defeating Cancer.”

Honor Book: Elizabeth Boucher’s Special Day Class, West Fresno Elementary School, for “What Makes Us Different Makes Us Beautiful.”

Thumbs up to the Central California Women’s Conference Board of Directors for awarding 65 Valley nonprofits $100,000 in grants. The recipients, which serve women and children, will meet for a reception May 17. The winners cover a wide range of services from A (Abundant Life Ranch) to V (Visalia Emergency Aid.) This is its 30th year, and its total in nonprofit grants is more than $900,000. This year’s event is Sept. 19 and tickets will go on sale in June.

The winning nonprofits are:

Abundant Life Ranch

Alpha Pregnancy Help Center - Mobile Unit

Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency

The Art of Life Cancer Foundation

Assistance League of Fresno

Assistance League of Visalia

Bach Children's Choir

Barbara Saville Shelter (Kings Community Action Organization)

Break the Barriers

CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties

CASA of Tulare County

Central California Asian Pacific Women

Central California Family Crisis Center

Central California Legal Services

Central Valley Veterans

Circles Fresno

City Without Orphans

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Service Center, Inc.

Doors of Hope Pregnancy Care Center

Down Syndrome Association of Central California

Dress For Success Fresno

Elder Abuse Services, Inc.

Evangel Home

Exceptional Parents Unlimited, Inc.

Family Services of Tulare County

Feed Our Future

Focus Forward

Food Security Project - Fresno State

Fresno Barrios Unidos

Fresno Police Chaplaincy

Fresno Rescue Mission

Friends of Camp El-O-Win

Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties

Hannah's House (Champions Recovery Alternative Programs, Inc.)

Happy Trails Riding Academy

Healthy Smiles Mobile Dental Foundation

Hinds Hospice

The Light-House Recovery Program

The Maddy Institute

Madera County Child Abuse Prevention Council

Madera County Food Bank

Madera Rescue Mission

Make a Difference Outdoors

Mollie's House (Fresh Start Youth Center, Inc.)

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

New Life for Girls

PAIN - Parents & Addicts in Need

Patch Farms

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

Porterville Area Coordinating Council (PACC)

Poverello - Naomi's House

Promesa Behavioral Health

Rape Counseling Services of Fresno

Relate for Life

Ronald McDonald House Charities Central Valley

Sisterhood of Survivors

Soroptimist International of Los Banos

Soroptimist International of Madera

Soroptimist International of Visalia

St. Francis Homeless Project

Stone Soup Fresno

The Salvation Army - Gabelcrest

Valley Center for the Blind

Valley PBS

Visalia Emergency Aid Council

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Around Donald Trump in the first 100 days

Around Donald Trump in the first 100 days 1:58

Around Donald Trump in the first 100 days
San Joaquin Valley farmers continue to drill even as groundwater limits loom 3:49

San Joaquin Valley farmers continue to drill even as groundwater limits loom
NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Colin Kaepernick protest 21:12

NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Colin Kaepernick protest

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos