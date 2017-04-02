We need tax reform, but Trump and House must offer plan fair to all

1:28 Protesters at Rep. Devin Nunes' office in Clovis call for investigation Pause

3:21 Nunes reveals surveillance may have 'incidentally' picked up Trump communications

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

1:34 What's so special about big hats at Big Hat Days?

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:26 Over the top gourmet hot dogs offered this season by Fresno Grizzlies

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:31 Worn Poverello House warehouse leaks, in need of repairs

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab