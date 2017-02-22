Democratic lawmakers should be ashamed of how they treated Nguyen

Tom Hayden might have viewed the amateurish events that played out on the Senate floor Thursday as a fitting coda to his time in Sacramento. Undoubtedly, he would have had something to say about it all.
On Thursday, a duly elected senator was removed from the Senate chamber for speaking her mind. Only this time, the Republicans weren’t the heavies.
Instead, ham-handed Sacramento Democrats tried to stifle dissent from a Republican, Sen. Janet Nguyen. As happened when U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to silence Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren earlier this month, the party in power suffered a public-relations debacle and the minority party received a PR bonanza.
Nguyen is the first Vietnamese American in the country elected to a state Senate seat. Having escaped with her family from the oppressive Communist regime in Vietnam by boat, Nguyen arrived in the U.S. at age 5 in 1981, settling like so many other Vietnamese refugees in the Orange County city of Garden Grove.
In 1982, Hayden, renowned for his radical anti-Vietnam War activism, won an Assembly seat from Santa Monica. He and Nguyen never met, and come from very different worlds. But the war has not truly ended for many of us, as became apparent once more.
On Tuesday, the Senate took time out for a lengthy memorial for Hayden, who served in the Legislature for 18 years ending in 2000 and died in October. Nguyen could have spoken on Tuesday, but didn’t out of respect to Hayden’s widow, Barbara Williams, who had come to Sacramento for the eulogies.
Instead, on Thursday, an otherwise quiet do-nothing day for the Legislature, Nguyen stood to speak, or tried to. Opening by speaking in Vietnamese and then switching to English, she started talking about the millions of people who died in her homeland, when Sen. Bill Monning, a Democrat from Carmel and a friend of Hayden’s, objected.
In our view, Monning was out of line. But then he can afford to throw his weight around. He has served in the Legislature since 2008 and represents one of the “safest” Democratic seats in the Senate.
According to Monning’s biography, he is an expert at conflict resolution. Apparently, the guiding principles of conflict resolution apply to others, and not to him.
Nguyen was, it seems, not following Senate rules. Senators are nothing if not sticklers for parliamentary rules, notwithstanding the unfortunate circumstance a few years back when three sitting senators –all Democrats – faced various criminal charges.
With Nguyen gone, Republican senators rose to her defense, citing Democrats’ hypocrisy by pointing out that whenever GOP members try to honor Ronald Reagan, Democrats denounce Reagan.
Sen. Ricardo Lara, the Bell Gardens Democrat who had the duty of presiding Thursday, agreed with Monning, shutting off Nguyen’s microphone. Nevertheless, she persisted, prompting Lara to tell her no fewer than seven times that she was out of order and to take her seat.
His patience having worn thin, Lara told sergeants at arms to remove her from the Senate chambers. It makes you wonder if Lara learned his manners at the Mitch McConnell charm school.
Democrats, who have visions of unseating Nguyen in 2018, did themselves no favors. The uncomfortable scene of her being escorted out of the chamber was captured on video, which surely will find its way to Nguyen’s campaign commercials. And she was gaining fame with back-to-back television appearances.
Hayden had become used to being a target of Republican attacks. They tried to block him from taking his seat when he was first elected in 1982, denouncing him as a traitor. For Hayden, it was part of the deal.
Our guess is that Hayden, never one to adhere to the rules, would have urged that fellow senators allow Nguyen to speak. And then Hayden would have stood and spoken his mind, loudly.
With their actions Thursday, Monning and Lara disrespected both Nguyen and Hayden’s legacy.
