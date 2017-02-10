Thumbs up, thumbs down

Thumbs up to Felicity Adams, 10, who is recovering like a “wildcat” from a kidney transplant and subsequent surgeries at Stanford Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto. Her father, James, 40, says she is now out of the hospital, but she and his wife, Shawna, 37, must continue to live in hotel nearby just in case of complications.
Felicity has Jouberts Syndrome, which has caused her many physical problems. She has been in the news a lot lately, thanks to a robust campaign for kidney donors and funds. A kidney donor was found on New Year’s and she became the year’s first kidney recipient at the hospital.
A thumbs up, too, for Barrier Roofing folks who have contributed time and money to the cause, led by the owner Blair Cunnings. More than $46,000 has been raised from friends, family, colleagues and classmates to help the family. Felicity has a good example of recovery to follow since her father lost a leg while working as a roofer, but recovered and still is a crew leader, using a prosthesis.
Her mother is a former nurse who cares for Felicity full time. To help Felicity’s recovery, donations can be sent to Barrier Roofing, 4620 N. Blythe Ave, Fresno, CA 93722.
Thumbs up to Cat House on the Kings in Parlier for its unparalleled community service in taking in stray cats. Fourteen cats were found abandoned on the shelter driveway Thursday morning, for example. To help with donations to cover food and medical care for the abandoned cats, call 559-222-0228. Cat House on the Kings is a no-cage, no-kill shelter.
Thumbs down to President Donald Trump for continuing to insist that local law enforcement departments aid the federal government in apprehending “the illegals.” The president’s insistence that local police act as immigration agents flies in the face of what police chiefs and sheriffs have found to be a more effective policy: arresting people for crimes, not trying to be border police.
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims told The Bee’s Tim Sheehan: “No one I’ve talked to … not one police chief or sheriff, wants to be involved in enforcing immigration laws in the field. We’ve got our hands full with what we’re supposed to be doing in the community.”
Thumbs up to Fresno State on its new $600,000 packing line used to process citrus. Fowler-based Bee Sweet Citrus, with the help of several other Central Valley businesses, donated the packing line, which is painted Fresno State red and blue. Bee Sweet Citrus founder and President Jim Marderosian said he initially wanted to make a donation to the Jordan College of Agriculture Sciences and Technology for giving him six interns to work with his company. The department instead believed a packing line would better serve the students. This is an example of why the Valley is first in ag.
Thumbs up to Alexi McLaughlan for carrying out the generous wishes of her husband, James, who left instructions on his driver’s license to donate his organs when he died. She saw to it that his corneas, muscles, bone, skin and tissues were preserved to help others.
“A tissue donor can help up to 75 people on average,” Noel Sanchez told The Bee’s Barbara Anderson. Sanchez is public affairs manager at Donor Network West, an organ procurement and tissue recovery organization.
Thumbs up to Aspiranet and 37 Starbucks stores in Fresno, Clovis and Madera for teaming up to collect 953 gifts for foster and at-risk youths over the holidays. Aspiranet’s mission is to provide children, youths and families with a foundation of support and services so they can succeed in all areas of life.
Thumbs up to The Big Fresno Fair for bringing home to the Valley 19 awards at the Western Fairs Association’s 94th Convention and Trade Show. First-place finishes included its entertainment television spot and a social media campaign to win front-row seats to concerts. John C. Alkire is the CEO. Well done – it just keeps getting better every year.
Comments