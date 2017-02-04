In praise of colleges that lift poor students

0:57 Students compete at Saturday’s 35th annual Super Quiz in Fresno Pause

2:24 Fulton Street project heading toward possible completion by May

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

3:03 Memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:08 Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr honored that people want to wear his jersey

1:17 Ex-mayor of Los Angeles talks immigration in the Trump era

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

1:09 Neighbors jump to help stranded motorists in flooded northeast Fresno