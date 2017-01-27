Thumbs up, thumbs down: Run, California Chrome, run!

Thumbs up to California Chrome for once again being named Horse of the Year at the Eclipse Awards Jan. 21 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Horse world watchers cannot get enough of “Chromie.” His victory at the Dubai World Cup also was picked as the National Thoroughbred racing Association’s Moment of the Year.
His trainer is Art Sherman and he was bred at Harris Farms in Coalinga. “It’s been a once in a lifetime horse,” Sherman told the Associated Press. “And I’ll tell you, it’s been a hell of a ride.” Chromie’s final race is today, when he will face Arrogate and other challengers in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park.
As Arrogate beat Chromie by a half-length in the 2016 Breeder’s Cup – for Chromie’s only loss last year – it’s likely to be an exciting race. So, for one last time, let’s all yell, “Go, Chromie, Go!”
Thumbs down to former Clovis Unified coach Kelly Racca, for trying to play junior narco cop using high school students in her own drug sting operation. The school district settled a case against her this week filed on behalf of the students. Despite her good intentions to rid the campus of drugs, she was way out of her league and way out of line. It will cost the Clovis schools $300,000 for that lapse in oversight. Racca resigned after the incident, according to the district.
Thumbs up to the Valley’s fervent political activists for showing up at the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., and/or participating in the March for Women and the March for Life. It is expensive for local folks to go so far, especially students, but it was heartening to see The Bee and social media filled with local eyewitnesses to history. Getting out of town and meeting people enables our area to make connections and use our influence. For days they were posting their historic pictures and comments. The excitement and expertise they bring back to the Valley most certainly will help keep our citizenry engaged in vigorous problem solving.
Thumbs up to EMILY’s List, the largest Democratic women’s group in the country for holding a candidate-training session for 500 women after the Women’s March on Washington. It would be good for every political party and every university to offer candidate training for women so our nation can utilize all of its talents.
Thumbs up to the Top 10 new products selected by the World Ag Expo competition set for Feb. 14 at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. Among the winners are Afimilk’s AfiAct II, a service that alerts dairy operators when their cows are in labor; and Melon Wrangler, a machine that uses conveyor belts to deposit them into cardboard bins, eliminating the need for farmworkers to toss the melons to one another during harvest. Cool-Calf Covers protect newborns, and Scopion cuts weeds at the root without hurting nearby plants. All of the winners will be on display.
Thumbs up to Merced County’s District Attorney’s Office for winning a $373,000 grant to expand victim services by using the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. CASA has an outstanding reputation for advocating for foster children system. This grant will provide the money for the DA’s office to hire a victim witness advocate to work with CASA, provide resources for the program to recruit and train additional advocates.
