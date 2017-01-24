Brand correctly threads the needle on Fresno’s ‘sanctuary’ status

What exactly is a sanctuary city?
We ask because President Donald Trump ignited a political firestorm Wednesday in California and other “blue” states by signing an executive order seeking to block federal aid to local governments that do not cooperate with federal authorities to track and report undocumented immigrants.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, for example, said he would defy the president’s attempt to crack down on sanctuary cities.
“As mayor of our city, I would never trade away peoples’ civil rights for money,” Steinberg told The Sacramento Bee. “That’s the only place to stand on behalf of this city that turned out 25,000 people to Capitol Mall (for the Women’s March last weekend) and this city that prides itself on its incredible diversity.”
And, in fact, Sacramento calls itself a “sanctuary city.” In 1985, its city council passed an ordinance prohibiting police and other city employees from asking about individuals’ immigration status.
Meanwhile, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand received both praise and criticism in comments posted to www.fresnobee.com below a story in which he said that Fresno would not declare itself a sanctuary city. Brand’s reasoning was that he did not want to jeopardize federal funds for public-works projects that are needed to boost our economy.
Mayor Brand’s position is the right one for Fresno. It recognizes the importance of law-abiding immigrants, both documented and undocumented, to our culture and economy without needlessly putting Fresno on the radar of our bombastic, nativist president.
The irony is that Fresno’s unofficial policy on undocumented immigrants is essentially the same as Sacramento’s official policy.
Chief Jerry Dyer said in a statement in November that officers don’t have the right to contact, detain or arrest a person just because they’re undocumented.
“Officers are not interested in a person’s immigration status, but only whether they are involved in criminal activity,” Dyer said.
Brand reaffirmed that policy Wednesday when asked at a Bee editorial board meeting about Trump’s executive order: “Our police department is looking for criminals, not asking for immigration status.”
It must be noted that the Trump administration is likely to regard both Fresno and Sacramento as cooperating with its efforts to deport undocumented immigrants with criminal records.
That’s because of a collaboration between the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that began June 22, 2015. The agreement allows two ICE agents to work inside Fresno County Jail. They determine whether inmates are in the country legally and examine their criminal history before deciding whether they should be deported.
Meanwhile, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said in November that “though we do not act as their agents in any way to enforce immigration law – either in our facilities or in the community – we do cooperate with our ICE partners to the extent that we allow them access to our jail facilities to carry out their mission.”
Thus Fresno and Sacramento are significantly different than San Francisco, which basically does not involve itself with immigration status at all. San Francisco declared itself a sanctuary city in 1989 and passed an ordinance in 2013 that further protected undocumented immigrants.
Mayor Brand’s position is the right one for Fresno. It recognizes the importance of law-abiding immigrants, both documented and undocumented, to our culture and economy without needlessly putting Fresno on the radar of our bombastic, nativist president.
Our country would be far better off if President Trump would use the power of his personality and that of his office to work with Congress on passing comprehensive immigration reform.
Real reform will strengthen our society and our economy. Building more border walls and engaging in bullying immigration crackdowns and mass deportations, as Trump intends to do, will only tear America and families apart.
Comments