Why California is key for Trump to keep promises on jobs

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant Pause

0:20 Shooting in central Fresno investigated

2:03 New anti-theft tool unveiled for farmers

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:03 Fresno Bee Boys Water Polo Player of the Year Kyle McKenney of Buchanan

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

1:01 Coalinga City Council considers plan to grow pot in closed prison

1:47 Valley Children's Hospital to Derek Carr: Get well soon!