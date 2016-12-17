Editorials

December 17, 2016 5:00 PM

Before we break, here’s your winner!

The Fresno Bee caption contest will take a break and return in early 2017.

Meanwhile we salute the latest winner in a competition that attracts entries from all over the nation: Scott Tredwell of Advance, N.C.

He penned “We could survive an extinction event, but their red tape won’t save them” for SW Parra’s Dec. 11 editorial cartoon depicting a giant rat (representing rental inspection delays) talking to a cockroach (representing slumlords) outside Fresno City Hall.

Scott will receive a copy of the cartoon that includes his caption.

To one and all: Happy holidays from The Bee Opinion staff.

