Mayor-elect Brand gets early test with rental inspection vote

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell' Pause

2:08 Investigation into accidental shooting of Fresno County sheriff's deputy

1:38 Which kind of Krispy Kreme doughnut would you be?

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

1:29 Survivor recalls attack at Pearl Harbor Remembrance Program in Clovis

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments

1:41 Deputy Dennis Wallace honored on House floor