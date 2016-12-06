Ghost Ship deaths are what happens when cities don’t enforce rules

1:47 Clovis lights up its Christmas tree with help from Santa and Mrs. Claus Pause

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

1:22 Why are Fresno teachers considering a strike?

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

3:49 San Joaquin Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices