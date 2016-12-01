Thumbs up, thumbs down: Fat Boy, fat burrito and fat bank account

Thumbs up to the Pacific Gas and Electic linemen who rescued a black-and-white cat named Fat Boy from a power pole in southwest Fresno recently. He was perched there for nine days without food and water, not budging from the 45-foot-high seat despite the wind and rain. After shutting off the power to 250 homes for a few hours, the linemen shinnied up the pole, crated Fat Boy and lowered him to safety. His owner, Andrew Perez, 14, said the family had asked the Fire Department and other agencies to help, but had no success. Friends were preparing to get posters and march to draw attention to the scaredy cat’s plight. PG&E was up to the challenge. The Bee’s story of Fat Boy’s adventure has been published internationally, and hundreds of people shared his story online.
Thumbs up to Edwin Espinoza of Taqueria Yarelis, at 429 N. Fresno St. in Fresno, for the brilliant idea to create an Anaconda burrito. A video that shows Espinoza making the burrito got more than 17 million Facebook views. More than 219,000 people have shared it, and the post has racked up more than 53,000 comments. The whopper of a burrito is 3 feet long and uses five extra-large tortillas, beans, cheese, meat, cabbage, onions, sour cream, guacamole and two kinds of salsa. The walk-up restaurant served 1,000 of them in the first three days. The Anaconda costs $23 plus tax and feeds five adults or 10 children. Watch an Anaconda get made at fresnobee.com/video.
Thumbs up to De Young Properties, Valley businesses and the community for supporting the St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser. A new 3,484-square-foot home in the Sierra Crossing subdivision in Clovis was won recently by Fresno resident Kelly M. Duley, who bought a same-day $100 ticket in the contest. In the 10-year effort, the Valley has raised $9,710,345 to help the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fight life-threatening childhood diseases. One hundred percent of the proceeds are donated to St. Jude, which this year received $1,018,200.
Thumbs up to Annie Soza for going all the way as an act of support for Jadyn Benavidez-Soza, her daughter, who was injured after being hit by a car on Tulare Street near First Street in southeast Fresno. On Facetime, the two watched the shearing. Jadyn, 11, was in her bed at Community Regional Medical Center and Soza in a barber chair at Fresno’s Illest Tattoo Barber Shop at Clovis and Ashlan avenues.
She has been at her only child’s bedside since the accident and repeatedly told Jadyn: “We’re going to get through this together.” That included matching shaved heads, Soza said. Doctors have recommended Jadyn go to Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento for rehabilitation when she is well enough to be transferred. The Sozas have no car and have a fundraising effort underway to buy one to make trips to Sacramento and for traveling money and related expenses. Go to gofundme.com and search for Jadyn’s name.
Thumbs down to the cybercrooks who exploit the holiday season with a variety of scams. They cheat our goodwill by posing as nonprofit organizations and asking for our personal information. Perhaps you received an email/text from an online vendor asking you to click on a link to confirm your order. Or have you received an email or text to give a donation to a particular cause by clicking on a link? Watch for donation requests. Always navigate to the site rather than clicking on a link, and beware of holiday screensavers containing malware and online coupon scams. Here is a helpful video – bit.ly/2grdHaX – recommended by The Bee’s information technology staff.
