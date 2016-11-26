Planned Clovis medical school deserves Valley’s support

1:18 White House considers Kaepernick's perspective "objectionable," but defends his right to expression Pause

21:12 NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Colin Kaepernick protest

1:07 Sanger football vs Sunnyside| Nov. 25, 2016

2:35 Prep football playoffs: Chowchilla wins on miraculous final play

1:43 Selma advances to final after defeating Chavez, 35-3

1:03 Central advances with 34-28 win over Clovis West

1:08 You can get this giant burrito at a Central Fresno taqueria

1:22 After her 11-year-old daughter's hair was cut off for surgery, Annie Soza volunteered for a buzz cut

0:53 Three displaced in Merced house fire

1:08 Need something to do in line on Black Friday? Answer these questions ...