Thumbs up, thumbs down

Thumbs up to the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame, which celebrated an extraordinary week. Not only did the nonprofit induct its latest class, but it announced the kickoff of a $1.5 million community drive to build a space at the Save Mart Center. The hall’s home, as described by FAHOF President Walt Byrd Jr. would utilize the latest technology and be interactive, and display sports memorabilia and inductee plaques. The organization is in the process of developing educational curriculum focusing on the importance of character as a key ingredient of success. Partners in the effort are Fresno State, the Fresno County Office of Education and Bonner Foundation. Byrd also announced that Producers Dairy and the Zinkin family have made substantial donations to jump-start fund-raising. The 2016 induction class: Ron Adams, basketball; Bill Glasson, golf; Yvette Roberts, basketball; Paul Schecter, general; Billy Volek, football; 1968 Hoover baseball team.
Thumbs down to low-life phone scammers preying on the sympathies of Valley folks saddened by the death of Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Rod Lucas, who died Monday. In the Fresno area, people are claiming to be soliciting donations for the family of the fallen deputy, according to Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff spokesman. Don’t fall for this con. The Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association (FDSA) has established accounts, and these are the only ones the public should trust, Botti said. Checks can be made payable to FDSA, and in the memo column, write Rod Lucas Memorial Fund.
Checks can be mailed to: FDSA, 1360 Van Ness Ave. Fresno, CA 93721. Or you can go online to donate at www.gofundme.com/rod-lucas-memorial-fund.
Thumbs up to the winners of the sixth annual Community Heroes Awards presented Wednesday at Fresno State. The College of Health and Human Services honored nine individuals for making a difference in the fields of health and human services through their work, volunteerism and advocacy on behalf of children and families in the Valley.
The winners were David Barton, athletic director at Fresno High School, Carolyn Drake for turning Fresno City College nursing program into one of the largest and most diverse in the western U.S. in her role as director of the program; Jan Duttarer, who teaches doctoral students in the physical therapy program; Michael Michner, who inspired Fresno State’s deaf studies program; Emilia Reyes, executive director of First 5 Fresno County, Jennifer Ruiz, chief executive officer of the Fresno American Indian Health Project; Rosanna Ruiz is education program manager at Sierra Foothill Conservancy; Jim Santos for his efforts on behalf of Special Olympics; and Norma Verduzco, who is chief operations officer at Family Healthcare Network.
Thumbs up to Exeter Unified School District for its effort to become the first school district in Tulare County to go entirely green with its waste. It has launched an organic recycling program, in partnership with Mid Valley Disposal, which reclaims food and green waste and, in combination with traditional recycling, creates a virtual green school district.
Thumbs up to Matt Sconce of Oakhurst for being named best director for his film “Altar” during the Malibu West International Film Awards. For six years, he has made feature films and hoped for this award. This year, he scored.
Thumbs up to the inductees into Clovis Unified’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday at the Clovis North Performing Arts Center. They are: Superintendent Floyd “Doc” Buchanan, iconic football coach Tim Simons, All-Pro quarterback Daryle Lamonica, All-America softball player Amanda Scott, wrestling coach Dennis DeLiddo, Olympian volleyball star Ruth Lawanson, All-conference Pac 10 basketball player Chris Hernandez; Clovis High School’s 1968 boys basketball team; Clovis 1970 football team.
Thumbs up to Roosevelt School of the Arts alum Sharon Leal for snagging a new role on the CW Network series “Supergirl.” She’s playing a Martian named M’gann. Bee columnist Rick Bentley says this is good news for J’onn J’onzz (David Harwood), who as the Martian Manhunter thought he was the last member of the Martian race. M’gann says a rival White Martian helped her escape the destruction. Great to know that Leal’s character is hiding secrets. We love that. That’s why when J’onn asks her to do the Martian ritual of sharing minds, she turns him down. Ohhhhh, man. Cannot wait to find those out.
