Thumbs up, thumbs down

Thumbs up to Fresno High School teacher Jacqueline Ruiz, who was named teacher of the year Thursday by the Fresno County Office of Education. She teaches chemistry and International Baccalaureate environmental courses. A teacher for just five years, she also led Fresno High’s pep and cheerleading squad to the United Spirit Association Nationals for the first time. Other winners: Bob Kampf, director of supplemental services for Clovis Unified School District, administrator of the year; and Danny Alberty, campus assistant at Edison High, school employee of the year.
Thumbs up to Roosevelt High School business teacher Linda Jean Voth for empowering students by helping them earn their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance certifications. As a result, they helped 3,500 low-income residents file their taxes for free. For her excellent performance, Voth will receive a Toastmasters International 2016 Communication and Leadership award during a Toastmasters conference Nov. 5 at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Fresno.
Thumbs down to Clovis creeps for hiding a dog from its owners. But nice work by the Clovis Police Department, aided by sharp-eyed tipsters who teamed up to return a lost dog, Rhea, to her family.
Officer Anthony Puente worked for days with the owners to find Rhea, and they eventually tracked her down at a recently foreclosed property in the 400 block of Adler Avenue near Bullard and Willow avenues.
According to the police, the person occupying the property refused to return Rhea to her owners and hid the dog inside the residence. The guy became agitated and came outside with a baseball bat to confront the officers. The suspect was taken into custody, and a search warrant was obtained for the property. Puente served the search warrant and found Rhea inside the house.
From CPD Facebook: “Rhea was very happy to be reunited with her family. If not for the helpful tips from many Clovis residents, this would not have been possible. Thank you to all of the people that called and helped us find Rhea.”
Thumbs up to Fresno State graduate Ryan Stiner for his project, running from San Francisco to Fresno in hopes of raising $20,000 for the California Autism Center and Learning Group. Ryan’s Run is an annual one-man run where Stiner, 29, covers 200 miles in 10 days to raise awareness and funds for children with autism. His third trek starts Thursday at Fisherman’s Wharf and ends in Fresno on Nov. 12.
Donations can be made on GoFundMe.com/ryansrun2016 or http://www.ryansrunforautism.com. With the donations, the autism center hopes to open additional facilities in Clovis and Fresno.
“I was at a place in my life where I was sort of reflecting on everything that had happened to me, both good and bad,” Stiner told Chuyee Yang of the Fresno State Collegian. “Everything had been sort of about me for my whole life and that’s OK. There is a time and place you need to be selfish. There’s also a time where you have to step outside and you’ve got to give back.”
Thumbs up to College of the Sequoias for winning the People’s Choice Award, Best Curb Appeal and Sold! at the inaugural Tiny House Competition hosted by the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.
The 280-square-foot home looks like a cozy log cabin that belongs on the edge of the forest with a steeped roof and porches that will give its future owners a great outdoor space to hang out.
Nine California schools, including Fresno State, competed last week in the competition to design and build a net-zero, tiny solar house. The contest promoted energy conservation, energy efficiency and solar technologies.
