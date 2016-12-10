The weather’s been chilly this week, but nothing sent a shiver up folks’ spines like more stories about Fresno’s continuing battle with incompetent landlords leaving tenants in unhealthful and illegal living conditions. The Fresno City Council continues to delay, delay, delay the tough action they deserve. So that makes a heyday for the vermin and roaches who thrive in the slums. Writer your own caption for SW Parra’s editorial cartoon on this topic. The winner receives a copy of the cartoon with his or her caption suitable for framing.
The tule fog lifted and we found Rob Huffman’s caption, “Agreed. Worse Uber experience ever” the clear winner of last weeks Beat Our Caption contest.
Post entries below the caption contest story in the Opinion section on fresnobee.com. Or email entries to swparra@fresnobee.com. Make sure we can reach you through email, a Facebook account or elsewhere. Entry deadline is noon Wednesday.
