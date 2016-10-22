Fresno Bee cartoonist’s work part of state library exhibit

The California State Library’s latest exhibit of photos, graphics and memorabilia includes material from Fresno Bee artist SW Parra.
“Afflicting the Comfortable: California’s Editorial Cartoonists” is on exhibit in Gillis Hall and Circulation Room in the Stanley Mosk Library & Courts Building, 914 Capitol Mall, Sacramento.
State Librarian Greg Lucas says that artists have been poking fun at the powerful for centuries. In California, cartoonists have been doing it for more than 165 years. From “The Wasp” during the Golden State’s first decades to the present, including Parra’s full-page editorial cartoons on former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s administration.
Parra has been a graphic artist and editorial page cartoon contributor at The Bee since April 1991.
This exhibit was the brainchild of Dan Morain, editorial page editor at The Sacramento Bee, who wanted to showcase the work of his friend and colleague, Jack Ohman, the 2016 recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, and other California editorial cartoonists.
The exhibit was done in partnership with the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. It is closed on state holidays.
