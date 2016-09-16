SW Parra

September 16, 2016 5:03 PM

Win a latte money just by making us laugh

Want to keep your wit sharpened? Write a caption for this week’s SW Parra editorial cartoon.

The winner receives a $25 Starbucks gift card and a copy of the cartoon with his or her caption.

Applause for last week’s winner, Roger Wahl, who penned “Sometimes tossing a bit of mud is the best way to tarnish a Brand!” for the cartoon of Henry Perea taking aim at Lee Brand above a dunk tank.

We awarded honorable mentions for “This could bounce back and hit me in the face” by Bob Parrish and “Perea aims to get the lead out” from Mary Wallace.

Post entries below this story. Or email entries to swparra@fresnobee.com. Make sure we can reach you through a Facebook account or elsewhere. Entry deadline is noon Wednesday.

Related content

SW Parra

Comments

Videos

James Corden tapes 'Late Late Show' segment in Tulare

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos