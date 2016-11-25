Beat Our Caption contest

The Bee’s readers have fun with their political cartoons. Oh, yes, you know you do. You love to get in the game. Create your own caption for SW Parra’s editorial cartoon. The winner receives a copy of the cartoon with his or her caption suitable for framing.
Congratulations to David Roberts for making us laugh (really loud) with his winning caption of last week’s mondo safety pin cartoon, “We will need a larger diaper.” A tip of the cap to the runner-up, Allan G. Hedberg for giving us pause with his caption, “The world pins its hope on America.” Thanks for playing. Now sharpen your wits for the next contest.
Post entries below the caption contest story in the Opinion section on fresnobee.com. Or email entries to swparra@fresnobee.com. Make sure we can reach you through email, a Facebook account or elsewhere. Entry deadline is noon Wednesday.
Comments