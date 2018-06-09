Public libraries, community partners focus on summer book deserts in Fresno County

As many children and teens in Fresno County eagerly begin summer vacation, for some the coming months loom of isolation and hunger. In her article on May 4, Aleksandra Appleton draws much-needed attention to book deserts plaguing Fresno County. Especially in areas of lower income, many of our youth have limited access to books to read at home. Without books of their own, children and teens are more likely to begin the “summer slide” of up to two months equivalence of learning loss over vacation. Students who return to school behind their peers can have a hard time catching up and keeping up, and the achievement gap widens.
To help bridge the disparity, Fresno County Public Library departed from toys and fast food coupons as incentives for its 2017 Summer Challenge. Instead, the library awarded books as prizes in the eight-week reading program. Over 13,000 participants, from newborns to young adults, earned new books by completing the free countywide program. The library continues bridging book deserts through this year’s Summer Challenge, offering incentives of free books along with grand prize drawings. This program runs from June 11 – July 29 at all branches. (www.fresnolibrary.org/summer)
Keeping young minds active and engaged is only part of the battle in combatting the summer slide. Fresno County also faces food deserts, or areas where convenience stores may be the only nearby option for feeding families. The most nutritious meal some Valley youth receive is the food served at school. Proper nutrition is essential all year for children and teens to stay active and motivated to learn. The library partners with the Fresno EOC, the Summer Meals Coalition and the California Library Association to offer Lunch @ the Library at seven branches, providing free lunch to any youth ages 1-18.Community partners and volunteers are essential to the program’s reach and sustainability. Together, we served meals to more than 7,000 participants last summer.
Partnerships help diminish book deserts, too. The library collaborates with the National Book Foundation and the Fresno Housing Authority on a nationwide effort to create Book Rich Environments. The initiative provides “Free, high quality, diverse books to children and families living in HUD-assisted housing.” (www.nationalbook.org/2017_book_rich_environments.html#.WvtDzkxFzcs) The library took the 2017 Summer Challenge on the road to public housing sites, registering families for library cards and providing free entertainment and books. The library and FHA are continuing the BRE initiative this summer, expanding the collaboration to include Reading and Beyond and Break the Barriers.
As early childhood educators are acutely aware, the word gap discrepancy in children’s vocabularies starts much earlier than kindergarten. To support families during a child’s formative years, the library offers storytimes, play groups, and early learning centers for newborns to 5 year olds. Through local networks like The Children’s Movement, the library expands its reach by collaborating with dedicated organizations such as KC Kids, Head Start Centers, Jump Start Fresno, First 5, and more.
The library’s mobile units take programs and services to outlying rural areas, registering participants for the Summer Challenge while also providing free access to technology, connectivity, and instruction. To better serve immigrants and refugees, the library offers Citizenship Corners in 20 library branches, onsite oath of allegiance ceremonies, and ESL conversation circles throughout the county.
Join us for the library’s Summer Kick-Off Celebration, a huge community collaboration featuring free performances and entertainment, crafts, food, games, eye exams and glasses for kids from Vision to Learn, and many booths and activities from local organizations. Free books will be provided to children and teens by Danay Ferguson and her team from Reading Heart. The fun, free event will be Thursday, June 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sunnyside Regional Library,5566 E Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727. For information about volunteering at the library, please visit http://fresnolibrary.org/volunteer/index.html.
Krista Riggs is the supervising librarian, programming department, Fresno County Public Library
