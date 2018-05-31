New milestone on high-speed rail project: 2,000th construction job created

With the nation’s first high-speed rail system being created in California, it’s no surprise that milestones and history are made almost daily. Each column, concrete pour and steel rebar cage is a step forward. This week, the High-Speed-Rail Authority marks another significant milestone – announcing that since the start of building, 2,000 construction jobs have been created.
Our region has been hit time and again with economic challenges and instability in the job market. High-speed rail is changing that. How does this change happen? In one word: Construction. Since the initial groundbreaking at the Fresno River in 2015, construction workers have flocked to be a part of this industry-changing project. Talk to these men and women on the job and many will tell you that their lives have changed because of the opportunities created by this project. They are achieving milestones in their lives that would have otherwise not been possible. California’s high-speed rail is providing viable career and apprenticeship opportunities by putting these local men and women back to work, allowing them to provide for themselves and their families. We are rebounding from last decade’s recession.
Working at these massive job sites, across the three construction packages and 119 miles, are electricians, carpenters, ironworkers, painters and many more from 13 union halls currently deployed on the project. Union labor plays a critical role in the vitality of the local economy. In fact, California’s Employment Development Department estimated that between July 2016 and June 2017, 9,400 jobs were added in Fresno County. The impact of the high-speed rail investment in the Central Valley between July 2015 and June 2016 equals nearly 14 percent of the 32,000 jobs that the regional economy grew by over the same period.
These tradesmen and women are seizing the opportunity to lead the way in the construction industry. In addition to the skilled workforce participating in the project, the Valley has 125 individuals enrolled in apprenticeship programs, which connect education and work simultaneously. This next generation of laborers is learning on-the-job training and paving their way to become part of a highly skilled workforce. During the three years of construction on the initial 119 miles of rail, more than 20 sites have come online with two completed structures so far – the Tuolumne Street Bridge and the Fresno River Viaduct. Over the course of the next few years, we will see additional work sites created along the high-speed rail alignment. Kings and Kern counties are next in line to experience the economic growth Fresno has enjoyed.
The Central Valley has not seen this type of job growth in the construction industry in more than a decade, and in 2017, construction jobs equated to 16.25 percent of all jobs created. In order for us to continue to prosper from the influx of economic activity, we must speak up to actively support this project. Our unemployment rate in the Fresno area is at 7.5 percent – one of the lowest levels since 2000. Home prices are going up and soon, and the central and south San Joaquin Valley – places like Fresno, Madera and Bakersfield – will be easily connected to places like San Jose and San Francisco, opening up even more job opportunities in other sectors. This is a time of transformation for California, and we need the support from the community, as well as policy and lawmakers, to keep this incredible opportunity before us going.
Chuck Riojas is secretary/treasurer for the Buildings and Construction Trades Council in Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties.
