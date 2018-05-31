Every day is election day for those working toward health coverage for all

In case you couldn’t tell – with all the mailers, TV commercials, debates, events, etc., it’s almost impossible not to notice – California and the country are in the middle of voting season.
We are heading to the polls to make our choices that will help decide the direction of our county, state and nation.
There is tremendous power in voting (I wish more of us exercised this right, but that’s another topic). When elections are conducted properly and ballots are counted correctly, voting is an equalizer. A vote from a rich person counts the same as a vote from a poor person. Age, race, gender, sexual preference, it doesn’t matter: one person, one vote. We all get to provide our opinion safely and fearlessly.
We are fortunate to live in a country where each of our voices can be heard. Now, we need to do everything in our power to make sure our voices are heard each day. We don’t need to wait for the polls to open every two years to express our opinions and fight for inclusion.
For advocates, residents, youth and a vast array of organizations and foundations, every day is election day.
Just a few weeks ago, I had the good fortune of joining hundreds of my friends and colleagues in Sacramento to advocate for health-4-all. Together, we educated and re-emphasized to decision makers the positive health and economic benefits of extending Medi-Cal to more than 1 million immigrants in our state.
Bills from state Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, and our own Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, will, if signed into law, expand full-scope Medi-Cal to undocumented adults, allowing an estimated 1.3 million eligible residents to use the state's low-income health care program for primary and specialty care.
As a U.S. citizen taxpayer I stand in support of these bills; I believe in health care for all. It’s not a privilege to be healthy; it should be a right. I believe in these bills, but what I believe in more is people and the power we have. Peoples’ voice and vision represent the heart of democracy, and this transcends the ballot box.
Voice and vision are on display before the city council, on social media platforms, in conversations with neighbors and friends and through an assortment of other communication vehicles. When residents stand up together and speak out as one – with conviction and dedication – decision makers must eventually respect this power and rely on this process. It may seem like a cliché, but the real power rests with people.
While in Sacramento, I met a woman named Vanessa, who told me about her health-care situation and how scared she was that an illness or a medical problem could strike her or her family and she wouldn’t be able to do anything about it. Yes, she was scared, but she was determined. Her voice was going to be heard in Sacramento and she was going to tell her story.
Her story is powerful and it’s inspiring. I don’t know the fate of the two bills that are making their way through the Legislature, but I do know that whatever happens, Vanessa will continue to fight for health care and to have her voice be heard.
Medi-Cal is not perfect, but it works and keeps working households working. Medi-Cal subsidizes all of our industries that employ Medi-Cal recipients. I cite myself as an example: I earned callouses picking grapes and as a mechanic. From childhood to college, I stayed alive and healthy thanks to Medi-Cal. In essence, Medi-Cal enabled me to pursue a career that will provide me with a path to the middle class. But I will never forget that my Valley needs Medi-Cal.
I am a son of the Central Valley. Every day is an election day. I support health-4-all.
Miguel Villegas Ventura, California Rural Legal Foundation, Fresno
Comments