Fifty years ago, Robert F. Kennedy brought his whistle-stop campaign to the Valley

May 30, 1968. The temperature that day would top out at around 90 degrees in the central San Joaquin Valley and here and there a mild wind would lift up some dust from the fields and orchards.
But to me, the weather didn’t matter.
I was running in a contested primary for the Democratic nomination in the 31st Assembly District, which included Merced, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties, and this was not just another late spring day. This was the day Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign train would traverse the Valley along the Southern Pacific tracks. First, Fresno, then on to Madera, Merced, Modesto, Stockton and north to Sacramento. And I would ride the Kennedy train from Madera to Merced.
At the time, Kennedy was locked in a tight battle with Sen. Eugene McCarthy and Vice President Hubert Humphrey. A win in California was an absolute necessity for the New York senator, having lost the Oregon primary to McCarthy two days earlier.
The Merced delegation boarded the train as Kennedy was wrapping up his speech to the Madera audience. We walked through the cars past John Stewart of the Kingston Trio strumming his guitar and singing. We saw Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Arthur Schlesinger, former Peace Corps official Frank Mankiewicz and Fred Dutton, who served in John Kennedy’s administration as a top administrator in the Department of the Interior and passed by other familiar and semi-familiar faces as well.
As the train began to rattle up the tracks toward Merced we entered the last car where Kennedy was expressing to aides his frustration at not fully connecting with the audience in either Fresno or Madera. How could he do better, he wondered. Among those present listening to RFK was Fresno Assemblyman George Zenovich, a member of Assembly Speaker Jesse Unruh’s leadership team. Zenovich got Kennedy’s attention, pointed at me and said, “Ask the kid. He’s out here campaigning every day.”
And that’s how I found myself face-to-face with Robert Kennedy. I believed then and now that he could see through the back of my head. His face was very tan, but beneath his blue eyes were pale gray bags attesting to the fatigue he must have been feeling. Kennedy was wearing a blue button-down dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up, revealing scratches on his hands and forearms from people trying to touch him during campaign motorcades.
As we shook hands, I mumbled something about being a candidate and Kennedy asked in an urgent, but congenial tone, “Well, what should I say?”
Somehow, I remembered seeing a news clip in late April of his whistle-stop tour of Nebraska. At each stop, the senator told the crowd how much he was doing for American farmers because of all the food the 10 Kennedy children consumed at each meal. “Give the Nebraska speech,” I said.
Standing behind Kennedy on the last car’s platform, I had the advantage to watch most of his speech to the large crowd in Merced. He spoke about peace, justice and inequality and how much his family was doing to support America’s farmers. Those themes were repeated, according to news reports of the day, at every stop as the train rolled north.
As Kennedy neared the end of his remarks, concluding as always with the George Bernard Shaw quote, “Some men see things as they are and ask why. I see things that never were and ask why not,” those of us from Merced got off the train and walked past reporters and camera crews hustling to get back on the train as it slowly pulled away. I didn’t know then that I had been on the last ride of the New Frontier.
Shortly before midnight, five days later on the day of the California primary, Speaker Unruh called to congratulate me on winning my race. He was calling from Kennedy’s suite at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. A couple of minutes into our conversation, the speaker interrupted me. “Sorry, Bob,” Unruh said. “I have to go. Bobby’s going downstairs.”
And that trip downstairs changed a great many things – for the Democratic Party and America.
Looking back to the events of those few days, I am reminded of a line from one of Bob Dylan’s songs, “Yesterday's just a memory, (and) tomorrow is never what it's supposed to be.”
Bob Sanders was in his late 20s when he ran for Assembly and won the Democratic primary. He lost to Republican Frank Murphy in the general election. Sanders is a former campaign manager and district director for Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno.
