A state commission formed to set price limits on health care could be hazardous

If you’ve been to the DMV lately, you’ve probably waited in a nearly endless line. Ever been on disability and had to deal with the state to get the payment you’re relying on to pay your bills?
Counting on the state for your driver’s license and disability payments is frustrating enough, but the latest attempt to create a government run medical commission could actually be hazardous to your health.
Assembly Bill 3087 would create a government-run commission that will set price limits on hospitals, doctors, pharmacists and dentists in California. The consequence could be a loss of medical services and providers for our local community, and nearly the entire medical community of experts is strongly opposed to this proposal.
This proposal has the potential to disrupt, if not irreparably harm, our state’s health care system. By controlling pricing, the commission would have the power to determine winners and losers – a devastating blow to many local practices that will either close down or be forced to merge with a larger practice. This would spell disaster for rural and undeserved communities.
In Fresno County and throughout the Central Valley, access to health care is a constant struggle. We need more doctors, pharmacists and health providers who are available to meet the community’s public health needs. Our current doctor shortage will go from bad to worse as this new bureaucratic commission will limit the pay of our providers, and according to the California Hospital Association could result in layoffs for 150,000 health care workers statewide.
AB 3087 would especially burden locally run medical offices by forcing them to negotiate with the state for acceptable service charges. In other words, an 11-member board of unelected, unaccountable state bureaucrats would have the final say on all costs relating to your doctor, dentist, pharmacists and any other health-care provider.
We have seen this government-led approach before and it simply does not work and too often makes the problem worse. Government price controls will force providers to limit the scope and quality of care, cause premiums to go up and worsen the doctor shortage we are already facing.
Any proposal to add a clunky state bureaucracy to an already-complicated health-care system defies common sense. The heavy hand of government coming down with one-size-fits-all regulations and price setting will only lead to more limits on coverage, restriction of benefits and potentially rationed care.
Our doctors, pharmacists, dentists, and hospitals would be harmed by this proposal. In fact, our shortage of medical professionals would worsen. We need to encourage and recruit more individuals to come to the Central Valley to provide medical services.
We urge Sacramento to scrap this proposal and to work with the experts in our medical community to put together a plan and proposal that will truly make health care more affordable and accessible for the families who live and work here.
Assemblyman Jim Patterson of Fresno is a Republican representing the 23rd Assembly District, covering Fresno and Tulare counties.
Assemblyman Vince Fong of Bakersfield is a Republican representing the 34th Assembly District, which includes Kern County.
