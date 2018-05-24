Of life’s good and bad, and lessons learned while using crutches

I easily recall what I said to the physical therapist when she asked about my prior experience with crutches.
“The good go up. The bad go down,” I responded. I was familiar with crutches.
Several years back, I had arthroscopic surgery to repair minor damage to my left knee. With a tear in my meniscus – the C-shaped swirl of cartilage providing padding for the bones beneath the kneecap – I’d felt bouts of pain and stiffness. The shredded edges of “loose” cartilage needed to be trimmed, or the pain would increase as my mobility decreased.
Toothpick-thin insertions were made around the kneecap. This allowed for a fiber optic connection to a camera ... the better to observe the innards of your knee, young man! There’s also a pathway for tiny tools to work on the knee’s nasties. However, on the camera’s monitor positioned above the operating table, those miniscule “tools” were magnified, more similar to the drilling equipment that created the London to Paris Chunnel. I entered la-la land as the surgeon worked..
The procedure was done in less than 20 minutes. I awoke in recovery, shifting from the dreamland of anesthesia to the “Huh, where am I?” stage.
Nurses hovered about me. “How are you feeling?”
Nurses pulled monitors off my body. “Hope that didn’t hurt.”
Ouch!
Finally, alert and oriented, I was told that a physical therapist would soon pay a visit. Even though modern arthroscopic surgery is routine, and I could easily bear weight on the repaired knee, they wanted to be sure I could handle crutches before my trip home.
As mentioned above, I know crutches! In 1982, leading a backpack for the church I then served as pastor, I slammed my left leg into a stubborn piece of granite in the Sierra. Bones broke; all mine. An alpine rescue – with me as the dull-witted victim – took place. After a miserable, memorable helicopter flight, I was transported to a South Lake Tahoe hospital.
There, I soon met my first smiling, optimistic, bring-on-the-pain physical therapist.
“Here’s the thing,” the physical therapist back in 1982 explained while I faced a platform with three steps, “always have your good leg go up first when you climb stairs with crutches and then, when you are going down steps, have your bad leg go first.”
Then she simplified it: “The good go up. The bad go down.”
Ah!
Words to live by?Well, maybe for broken bones and post-surgery shuffling. In life, of course, the good don’t always go “up.” As Jesus shared, in the Gospels of my Christian tradition, God “sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous.”
Being good doesn’t keep us from being broken. Being bad – even being evil – doesn’t mean a person will get her just dues and always go “down.”
We wish it were so, we wish the ways of crutches were the ways of life. We wish daily life wasn’t so capricious or complicated.
After my more recent “simple” arthroscopic procedure, the physical therapist and I bantered about the valley’s hot summers and getting older and grumpier. Upbeat and confident, every suggestion from her was accompanied by gentle, kind touches. She made me feel like I was the most important patient in the hospital. Upon learning I was a pastor, we discovered she’d attended a Fresno church that I once served. After briefly attending for a few months, she’d moved to the foothills with her husband and children.
She told me how much her husband had enjoyed the church. And then she told me, in the way chit-chat sometimes leads to intimate revelations, that her husband had died a few months before. In his mid-40s, an infection invaded his body. Spreading. Devastating. They went to bed one night and he died in his sleep before the morning alarm sounded.
There. Then not.
The good go up. The bad go down. In the world of crutches, it is so.
And yet in life, and in death, it is not. The rain comes. We are all broken and surgery can never mend where too many of us feel the worst pain.
In my belief, as I claim Jesus’ truthful weather forecast, the rain will fall on us. All of us. What will we do during the storms? I think of my brief moments with the physical therapist, of her empathetic words, her gracious encouragement. How deep her grief must have been. But she touched my life and I believe, in more than the world of crutches, that the good may or may not go up, but they are in our midst.
Sometimes, we meet angels. Not the winged kind. Not the pseudo-religious cutesy kind. Not the Gabriel-at-Christmas kind starring in gospel dreams.
But angelic humans: earth-bound, wounded and tenderhearted.
Who have you met recently that lifted you up?
Larry Patten of Fresno is a writer and a United Methodist minister who works at Hinds Hospice. He maintains http://www.larrypatten.com/. Write to him at larry@larrypatten.com.
