Opioid crisis as national health emergency: An essential collaboration for the Valley

Registered nurse Shirlene Daw holds up a can of Gatorade while showing a pre-surgery package with Dr. Subhendra Banerjee at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fresno on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The Gatorade helps patients with nausea after surgery, they said. Dr. Banerjee oversees the Enhanced Recovery After Surgery program, which helps patients recover from surgery more quickly and without opioids being prescribed for pain management. Such a program is also being used at Community Medical Centers in Fresno and Clovis. CRAIG KOHLRUSS Fresno Bee file