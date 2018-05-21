More than 6,000 reasons to cheer the 2018 class at Fresno State

Fresno State’s 107th commencement held Saturday was noteworthy for more than 6,000 reasons. A total of 6,076 students were set to graduate, making it the largest number of degrees ever conferred by the university in a single academic year.
Going inside that number, we discover:
▪ 5,017 students earned bachelor’s degrees.
▪ 1,059 received graduate degrees. Of those, 78 were doctorates. The remainder were master’s degrees and teaching credentials.
▪ Six graduates were recognized at the American Indian Graduation Ceremony, an event that is part of Fresno State’s American Indian Recruitment and Retention Initiative.
▪ More than 100 graduates were recognized at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Commencement.
▪ A record of 1,000 students were honored at the 41st annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration. Joining them were about 14,000 parents, friends and colleagues. Fresno State has the nation’s largest celebration for Latino graduates.
One graduate particularly personifies the promise and potential of a young person who found purpose by attending Fresno State.
June Parra, 26, graduated with a master’s degree in counseling. Four years ago she earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Fresno State. The accomplishments are in contrast to a life that began in the Philippines under harsh conditions. Her mother did not show Parra much affection, and her father left the family when she was 8. Her daily diet was mostly rice with soy sauce.
Parra said she grew up feeling ugly because her family called her names due to her darker skin tone. The Filipino culture places value on lighter skin. When Parra was 14, her mother sold her to an aunt living in California. Parra was told she would cook and clean in her aunt’s business, a care home in Oakdale for people with disabilities. Thus Parra became a victim of labor trafficking. Four years later when she was 18, a high school teacher and a guidance counselor helped Parra break free of the servitude, and her new life began.
While at Fresno State she interned as a counselor in the Education Opportunity Program, which helps first-generation and economically disadvantaged students succeed. Helping such students is what she hopes to do as a professional.
“I can help them find success and growth and see a brighter future,” said Parra. “If I’m doing that, I’ve served my purpose.”
Parra embraces Fresno State President Joseph Castro’s slogan of “Be bold.” We encourage all the graduates to do just that as they move into the next chapter of their lives.
Comments