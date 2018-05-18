Thumbs up, thumbs down: Trip of a lifetime, bad company behavior

Thumbs up to West Park School’s Christina Ortega and the parents and community supporters who made it possible for her to take 15 students to Washington, D.C. – a trip of firsts for children who have grown up surrounded by the fields and orchards southwest of Fresno.
“It really is a Cinderella story,” Ortega says. “Most people did not think it was possible for kids of this area.”
West Park is a K-8 school tucked on South Valentine Avenue near West North Avenue. Ninety-four percent of the students are socioeconomically disadvantaged, and all of them qualify for free lunches. The enrollment is 83 percent Hispanic; 41 percent are English learners.
There was a $2,339 cost per student for the trip. Ortega said parents paid for most of the expense, but the school had help. Applebee’s offered a fundraising dinner, Red Carpet Car Wash donated 50 percent of proceeds from a washing event, and lots of other community sponsors donated items for an auction, including Warden Scott Frauenheim of Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga, who gave bikes, a bench and a play house.
Ortega took a group of seventh and eighth graders and two high school freshmen. They left March 26, and for many, it marked their first plane travel. They got to visit Ford’s Theater, where President Lincoln was assassinated; saw the memorials around the Tidal Basin; and visited the Holocaust Museum. They took a day trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, to see what colonial times were like.
The final highlights were tours of the White House and Capitol, arranged by Rep. David Valadao. The Hanford Republican had a photographer take a picture of the group (15 students, 14 adults) on the steps of the Capitol, then made copies for each student to have as a keepsake.
Making the trip were these students: Isabella Barra, Aaron Bobadilla, Desirae Correia, Nevaeh Flores, Richard Lopez, Mia Mora, Audrey Ortega, Eddie Ortega, Nalani Otero, Ren Perez, Jayden Randolph, Alexavier Ruiz, Landen Thompson, Angel Valenzuela and Ty Wynn.
What was the most meaningful thing for Ortega? Being able to impact the seventh-grade students’ learning. “Next year as 8th graders they will have U.S. history,” she said. “Now the places that they will read about will be places they have seen.”
Thumbs down to Chipotle and its shabby treatment of a former employee. Jeanette Ortiz had been a hardworking, loyal general manager of the restaurant on Shaw Avenue across from Fresno State. She had good employee reviews in her 14 years with the company. But some superiors accused her of taking $626 one night from the restaurant’s safe and she was fired. She asked to see the videotape that would have caught her in the supposed act. The company destroyed that record, Warren Paboojian, one of Ortiz’s lawyers told the jury in her Superior Court case. The company offered Ortiz $1,000 to settle, another slap in the face.
She sued, the jury saw through Chipotle’s accusation and awarded Ortiz $7.9 million. Subsequently, she agreed to settle for undisclosed terms. Paboojian said the jury verdict “sends a message to corporate America that you need to treat your employees fairly and honestly.”
Thumbs down to Edward Hannah, who is charged with making criminal threats directed at Central High’s prom. The 18-year-old said he was joking when he allegedly posted the social media threat on May 12, the day before the prom. If convicted, Hannah, a former Central student, faces up to three years in prison.
Thumbs up to Ananya Vinay, Fresno County’s speller extraordinaire. You may recall she won the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She’s been back at it this spring, winning the Fresno County middle school spelling competition held at Fresno State in March and then the 2018 California State Junior High Spelling Bee May 5 in San Rafael. She cannot defend her national title, due to Scripps’ rules.
But two young people from the central San Joaquin Valley will make that trip: Shiv Mehrotra-Varma of Fugman Elementary, the Fresno County top elementary speller this year who is sponsored by The Bee; and Jaskarn Singh, an eighth-grader at Alpine Vista School in Tulare, who won the Tulare County qualifier sponsored by the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register.
Comments