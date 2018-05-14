Armenia’s ‘Velvet Revolution’ watched closely in Fresno

It was a revolution. Hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets demanding change. They blocked roads and made sure their otherwise quiet voices were heard. They demanded the resignation of the prime minister, a person who was once president and belonged to the ruling party for decades. Their demonstrations didn’t stop until he stepped down. They threatened to march for days. As I write this, are you picturing riots and violence? Are you picturing bloodshed? If you are, change your vision.
An amazing thing happened in Armenia this past week. Peaceful protesters demanded and were successful in bringing about much needed change to this small country that was at one time part of the Soviet Union. There were no cars lit on fire. No bullets flew. No convenience stores burglarized. No looting. Just peaceful demonstrations demanding a change to the country’s oligarchy. Witnesses say pockets of singing and dancing was a typical sight.
Armenia has been in existence for centuries. As per the CIA fact book, “Despite periods of autonomy, over the centuries Armenia came under the sway of various empires including the Roman, Byzantine, Arab, Persian and Ottoman.” Perhaps the worst period was that of Ottoman Rule, when Armenian villages would be targeted and villagers would be executed. The Armenian Genocide occurred during this time, where 1.5 million Armenians were murdered and others were forced to flee their homeland. It is because of the Genocide that I am sitting here, in Fresno, writing this article. Through a miracle, my grandfather and great grandparents survived. Had the Genocide not happened, Armenia and the Middle East would be a completely different region today.
Since Armenia declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, the country has had serious issues and rightfully so. I’ll never forget arriving in Armenia for the first time in 2001 and being pulled over by a police officer. Our bus driver paid a fine and we were let go on the spot. Since then there have been major changes to the country, but those changes didn’t come soon enough and the people in Armenia spoke. There are reports that 900,000 Armenians have left the county in the past 10 years. True or not, that massive exodus signals problems.
Economic conditions and power in the hands of a few families presented challenges to this nation. As more protesters hit the streets, a festive scene began to appear. For me, a few pictures stand out from this movement, also dubbed the “Velvet Revolution.” The first was the gentleman who set up his barbeque pit and lined it up with skewers on the sidewalk as protesters were marching by. I pictured the smell of the kebab making the protesters hungry as they continued their march.
The other is closer to home. A young boy, about the age of my oldest son, lined the road up with his colorful toy cars as a way of blocking the street. While the cars were positioned in the street, he made a gesture with both hands as though he is dancing. As I saw that young boy, I remembered my son and his toy cars that he loves to line up. It told me that the country of Armenia was in a new period, one more promising.
Here in Fresno, Armenian-Americans were following the news in Armenia closely – some because they have family there, others because they were aware of the challenges facing the small nation of approximately 3 million. For families like mine, Armenia is the closest to a homeland there is post-Genocide. When this movement started, I was doubtful that any change would occur. Surely, I thought if there would be change, the fight would be long and drawn out, which would cripple the nation. I was wrong.
Peaceful protests do work and Armenia and Armenians deserve a thumbs up for their efforts. Their voices, dancing and singing worked. Now the hard work begins and thousands of miles away. In Fresno, we’ll be watching.
Sevag Tateosian is host and producer of Central Valley Ledger on 90.7 FM KFSR Fresno and CMAC - Comcast 93 and Att 99. Connect with him at s.tateosian@Comcast.net
