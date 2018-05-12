Courage, Divots, and Dreams

I’m not a golfer, but even I can dig a hole in a lush green fairway on a beautiful day using the head of a club. It’s unintentional, of course, but my success in creating divots far outweighs any fame I could earn playing the “Royal Game.”
According to a report on NPR.org, Americans are a lonely bunch, especially young people.
“Loneliness isn’t just a fleeting feeling, leaving us sad for a few hours to a few days. Research in recent years suggests that for many people, loneliness is more like a chronic ache, affecting their daily lives and sense of well-being.” – NPR.org
I am not a young person; I am 58 and a widower for four plus years now. It saddens me that souls starting out in this game of life are burdened by what I now manage on a daily basis. My personal convoluted logic sometimes makes me think that somehow I deserve this loneliness. I did have 24 years with my soul mate before she died of cancer. I must have had more than my fill of love and laughter, this lonely existence is just life restoring balance to the world.
No, I cannot allow myself to believe that, and these innocent ones deserve better.
There is a bigger truth here that has to be realized, and it’s we’ve been building technology for over a century dedicated to “keeping in touch,” but it does not replace the human touch, the ability to recognize someone’s intimate reaction versus interpreting an email or an emoji.
“The latest survey also found something surprising about loneliness in the younger generation. ‘Our survey found that actually the younger generation was lonelier than the older generations,’ says Dr. Douglas Nemecek, the chief medical officer for behavioral health at Cigna.” – NPR.org
This is a time of texting, instant gratification, online dating, and selfies. Do these really build the bonds we all reach for?
“In fact, some research published in 2017 by psychologist Jean Twenge at San Diego State University suggests that more screen time and social media may have caused a rise in depression and suicide among American adolescents. The study also found that people who spend less time looking at screens and more time having face-to-face social interactions are less likely to be depressive or suicidal.” – NPR.org
So, is the solution to this as simple as putting down your cell phone? No, it’s actually much, much more difficult than that. And it’s summed up in one word: courage.
The internet has proven time and again that it’s a hiding place. We need to crawl out and meet real people in real settings and engage them. And that engagement comes with the risk of rejection – and a constant need for courage.
Unreturned emails to someone you care about hurt. Risking that someone might say, “no, thank you” in person to your best intentions hurts more. But just like with my tragic golf swing, a person can improve in dealing with rejection. It’s not fatal or final; it’s just a part of the price you pay to play the game of life.
Simply put, rejection is nothing but a divot. Go find that piece of grass you launched, put it back, and move on. All of us regardless of age have a fine collection of personal divots; my last one flew further than the ball. It hurt but I lived through it. You will, too.
And the best part, sometimes a divot becomes a dream. One of mine did and lasted 24 years.
Life is like that. You’re never more than one swing away.
You’re up, Tiger.
Bob Marcotte of Fresno is music minister at St. Columba’s Church. He also is an author and photographer. His blog is www.besidesthecancer.org.
