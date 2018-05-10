Context of free speech often more important than remarks themselves

The recent controversy over the First Amendment rights of a Fresno State professor who tweeted derogatory comments about former first lady Barbara Bush has raised interesting questions about privileged free speech. For example, to what extent does context, location, and setting make a difference when determining if free speech is lawfully exercised, tolerated, or inhibited?
Location and circumstances of the comments appear to be more salient than the remarks themselves. Consequently, some voices are heard and some voices are jailed. Free speech is integral to the fundamental expression of diverse and sometimes divergent perspectives and ideologies. In the widely multicultural and multiracial Central San Joaquin Valley, there are going to be inherent differences of opinion over public policy, political figures, judicial court decisions and even cultural practices. The public square should welcome such dialogue.
Paradoxically, we seem quick to celebrate various cultural holidays, accept other languages, and enjoy the cuisine of other nations, yet hesitant to recognize the diversity of one’s imagination or tolerate one’s difference of opinion. A major, but certainly not the only source for one’s preferred way of thinking and believing is cultural upbringing. If we sincerely value cultural diversity, we should concomitantly accede that different world views and perspectives will exist as a consequence. A genuinely multicultural community accepts the expression of ideas and thoughts that emanate from one’s cultural heritage or historical experiences.
Certain institutional settings are another example where free speech boundaries are expanded and condoned. Most colleges and universities offer designated free speech areas on campus. As an institution of higher learning, Fresno State is expected to prepare the next generation of professionals, researchers, artists and community members to actively participate in civic responsibilities. Yet no other academic settings are more appropriate or conducive for serious discussions and even tensioned discourse than our public colleges and universities. Imagine the many scientific theories, creative inventions and intellectual insights advanced, that otherwise would have been dismissed absent the freedom of speech.
When I attended Fresno State in the early 1970s, a few of my professors held strong and unpopular beliefs such as endorsing the benefits of communism (sociology), favoring the impeachment of President Nixon during the Watergate scandal (political science), and expressing disappointment toward the failed assassination attempt on President Ford (ethnic studies). The merits of each of these comments stirred us to debate – in and out of class – the moral, social, political and ethical implications of the beliefs.
In other settings and situations, free speech constraints are often instruments of intimidation. For example, during the farmworker movement, farmworkers and organizers were often arrested for merely practicing their civil rights. In 1965, during the Delano grape strike in Kern County, the Reverend David Havens was arrested for reading Jack London’s “Definition of a Strike Breaker.” Later in October, 44 farmworkers and organizers were arrested for yelling Huelga (strike) to a working crew of farmworkers. On the evening of January 26, 1967, during the Texas melon strike, Jim Drake and Gilbert Padilla, co-founder of the United Farmworkers Union, held a vigil on the doorsteps of the Starr County courthouse. Both were arrested for saying the Lord’s Prayer. Timing of most of the arrests coincided with hard-fought union gains.
While setting and context are criteria when arguing permissible free speech, other factors should not be determinants. One’s social status, political influence, or the confluence of free speech with mass organized protests (freedom of assembly) are not legitimate motives for assessing when free speech is protected. If influential individuals are given preference, the narrative of less powerful individuals is dismissed. Only the elite will sway public opinion. Again, the farmworker movement is informative. During the Texas melon strike, the Texas Rangers ruled the courthouse and imposed a climate of intimidation, fear and coercion. Political influence trumped free speech. The underlying purpose of the arrests for saying Huelga was to control the growing number of strikers and supporters who were demanding improved wages and working conditions. Freedom of speech arrests were a criminalized proxy to thwart freedom of assembly in the fields.
Resolving threats to the First Amendment should not be based on political influence, social standing or manufactured proxies.
Paul A. Garcia of Fresno is a retired educator
