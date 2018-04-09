Give Nunes, Trump’s bagman, the boot out of Clovis

It’s now time to prepare to get rid of Congressman Devin Nunes.
For too long, Nunes has been a bagman for the Trump Syndicate, placing loyalty to Donald Trump over his obligations to represent the needs of his constituents. He has sabotaged the investigation of the House Intelligence Committee and has called for an end to the Special Counsel’s investigation. He has helped enable Trump to flout the rule of law and the principles of our Constitution.
Valley voters must give Nunes the boot in November.
Alan M. Berg, Clovis
