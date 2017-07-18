Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, after announcing the revised version of the Republican health care bill. The bill has been in jeopardy because of opposition from within the GOP ranks.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, after announcing the revised version of the Republican health care bill. The bill has been in jeopardy because of opposition from within the GOP ranks. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, after announcing the revised version of the Republican health care bill. The bill has been in jeopardy because of opposition from within the GOP ranks. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Opinion

The GOP is bungling Obamacare repeal, and Democrats could be the winners

Special to McClatchy

July 18, 2017 3:00 AM

The Republican Party in Congress could be on the verge of losing the 2018 midterm elections 16 months before they happen.

Since 2010, the GOP has been vowing and planning and stunting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, that transformative legislative Frankenstein that Democrats crammed through Congress in 2010 without a single Republican vote.

Back then, Americans also hated the uni-partisan measure to change one-sixth of the U.S. economy and the high-handed tactics to achieve “success.” So much so that at the first opportunity they turned the House of Representatives over to the GOP. And then the Senate. And an even larger House majority. And last fall the White House.

Voters were aghast at the amateur Obamacare rollout, the expensive shell website that didn’t work, and the president’s 36 repeated promises that if you liked your plan or doctor, you could keep them. And, by the way, the typical household will also save $2,500. The media has let those whoppers go because only Republican presidents lie.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a master tactician. He better be and learn some magic skills too to get its version of Obamacare “repeal” through his rowdy caucus when Sen. John McCain returns from eye surgery. The GOP crowd looks like that little circus car disgorging clown after clown after clown, each one honking his horn and offering a personal version of Obamacare repeal.

More Videos

Fulton Street turns back time with opening of traffic 1:49

Fulton Street turns back time with opening of traffic

Pause
Clovis fire destroys shopping center storefronts 0:24

Clovis fire destroys shopping center storefronts

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 1:17

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy'

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art 2:22

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art

Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn 1:15

Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn

Fresno city council clerk gets an emotional apology from Councilman Oliver Baines 2:07

Fresno city council clerk gets an emotional apology from Councilman Oliver Baines

Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill 1:00

Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill

Movie Trailer: 'Thank You for Your Service' 2:21

Movie Trailer: 'Thank You for Your Service'

How to make this deliciously spicy roasted broccoli pasta 2:04

How to make this deliciously spicy roasted broccoli pasta

  • The verdict is in on the Senate health bill - June 2017

    The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill - June 2017

The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Natalie Fertig McClatchy

The GOP House of Representatives put on the same me-first melee with its versions of repeal this past spring. Even if the Senate passes something, anything, their dueling versions must be ironed out in closed conference. Another prolonged display of indecisive incompetence.

Here’s the problem, created by Republicans themselves:

For seven years now they have justifiably and predictably denounced the massive law that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had to pass to read. Presidents as varied as Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson and congressional leaders like Mike Mansfield and Everett McKinley Dirksen have known and shown that in our representative democracy such transformative legislation requires bipartisan support to endure. That’s the case whether it’s Social Security in 1935 or the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

Republicans roused millions of grassroots supporters and raised hundreds of millions of donated dollars with repeal promises. Republican House members pretended to repeal the Affordable Care Act dozens of times, knowing full well their effort would die in then-Majority Leader Harry Reid’s Democratic Senate.

Now comes time to repeal and replace it for real and, well, golly gee, it’s kinda hard. Ominously for the party controlling Washington today, a new Gallup Poll finds people list government/leadership as the most serious problem, with health care a close second.

And a fractured Republican Party appears ineffective. Especially those senators, most of whom think they really ought to be ringmaster. Enter the clown car.

It’s like trying to untangle an entire party boat’s fishing lines during a storm with fish pulling on most hooks. And several captains fighting over the helm.

Accidental or intended, the evil genius of Obamacare’s 2,300 pages is that everything is tightly connected. Plus it created new perceived rights, which Americans are loathe to lose. As that reality sank into the country, Obamacare’s popularity regrew as if treated with Rogaine.

Opinions have changed such that the Senate’s replacement version, which most people don’t understand anyway, is about as unpopular now as Congress, if you can imagine such a thing.

Plus congressional Republicans, those evil rich people, have lost the crucial message fight. The real message is: Hello, everyone, the Affordable Care Act is brain-dead on life-support. You’re not going to have it. Period. So, the GOP team (don’t laugh) is replacing it with something better.

Instead, the Republican Party is playing defense, trying to argue hopelessly, amid the media’s deafening chorus of violins, that 18 million people losing health care coverage is better than 22 million. The reality is millions of those “losing” coverage were forced to have it under financial penalty. They don’t want it.

So despite President Donald Trump’s urgings, Republicans can play out their internecine struggles and perhaps produce a jury-rigged solution that few like. Or they can fail miserably and reap the whirlwind of revenge after seven years of promises and preparations.

Oh, and by the way, repeal aside, in 18 of the past 20 midterm elections, the president’s party has lost House members, an average turnover of 33 seats. If Democrats take back only 24, Nancy Pelosi becomes speaker again.

More Videos

Fulton Street turns back time with opening of traffic 1:49

Fulton Street turns back time with opening of traffic

Pause
Clovis fire destroys shopping center storefronts 0:24

Clovis fire destroys shopping center storefronts

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 1:17

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy'

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art 2:22

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art

Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn 1:15

Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn

Fresno city council clerk gets an emotional apology from Councilman Oliver Baines 2:07

Fresno city council clerk gets an emotional apology from Councilman Oliver Baines

Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill 1:00

Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill

Movie Trailer: 'Thank You for Your Service' 2:21

Movie Trailer: 'Thank You for Your Service'

How to make this deliciously spicy roasted broccoli pasta 2:04

How to make this deliciously spicy roasted broccoli pasta

  • Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas said on July 13, 2017 that he will now vote "yes" after his amendment creating a fund to help insurers cover people with higher medical costs was added to the Senate health care bill.

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas said on July 13, 2017 that he will now vote "yes" after his amendment creating a fund to help insurers cover people with higher medical costs was added to the Senate health care bill.

C-SPAN

Malcolm is an author and veteran national and foreign correspondent covering politics since the 1960s. Follow him @AHMalcolm.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fulton Street turns back time with opening of traffic 1:49

Fulton Street turns back time with opening of traffic

Pause
Clovis fire destroys shopping center storefronts 0:24

Clovis fire destroys shopping center storefronts

Banned books that shaped American literature 2:08

Banned books that shaped American literature

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy' 1:17

Jeff Tedford on Ronnie Rivers: 'He's got football savvy'

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art 2:22

Restoration of Fulton Street sculptures reveals a treasure of California public art

Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn 1:15

Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn

Fresno city council clerk gets an emotional apology from Councilman Oliver Baines 2:07

Fresno city council clerk gets an emotional apology from Councilman Oliver Baines

Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill 1:00

Take a tour of the new Kenji's Teriyaki Grill

Movie Trailer: 'Thank You for Your Service' 2:21

Movie Trailer: 'Thank You for Your Service'

How to make this deliciously spicy roasted broccoli pasta 2:04

How to make this deliciously spicy roasted broccoli pasta

  • A high school senior in wheelchair graduates with twin sister and a little help from some friends

    Medical personnel transport Victor Guerra to Save Mart Center in an ambulance to graduate with his twin sister and classmates.

A high school senior in wheelchair graduates with twin sister and a little help from some friends

View More Video