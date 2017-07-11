Cali sells solar? Explain!

The article, “California to Western states: Take my solar power, please” (June 26) left me shocked! Who paid Arizona and other western states to take over-produced solar power (California, power companies)?
To buy or rent solar systems in California is expensive and to buy electricity from PG&E or Edison is astronomical, especially during our 100-plus-degree weather. If solar power can be moved out of state, can’t it be moved to be used in California?
Edison continually sends our neighbors and us messages about our “overusage” of electricity, information to enroll in a program that will average bills over the year, or requesting permission to shut off power for an hour during peak times. And California pays other states to take California solar power! To quote Ricky Ricardo, somebody needs to do some “splaining.”
Phyllis Matteson, Visalia
