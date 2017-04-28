She writes weekly book reviews — even though she’s completely paralyzed by ALS

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:58 Around Donald Trump in the first 100 days Pause 1:02 Wife of sailor on USS Vinson says 'some days are easier than other days' 1:37 PBR Bull Riding Velocity Tour kicks off at the 2017 Clovis Rodeo 2:37 Have you ever heard of norovirus? 2:32 'What Remains of Edith Finch' explores dark themes 0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement 2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay 0:23 Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says 0:36 Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:50 Josh Newman supports ballot measure to protect gas tax money Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

ALS robbed Michelle Melland, 50, of Kansas City of her ability to move, speak and breathe on her own, but not of living a fulfilling life. Using eye scan technology, blinking her eyes to write words, Melland writes a weekly book review and posts reviews to her blog, "Book Thoughts from Bed." Tammy Ljungblad and Eric Adler The Kansas City Star