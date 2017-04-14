Salvation Army’s well-equipped to help with the homeless

The hearts of many people go out to the homeless and hungry as Bee reporters compassionately explain through their interviews. Meanwhile, advocates for the homeless view their goal for permanent housing as a “long-term solution to the homeless problem.”
Unfortunately, their goal flies in the face of major hurdles. But, strange as it may seem, a funding source is not one of them.
The issue was emphasized a few years ago when the homeless in the Valley established a tent city campground in Fresno and made it their home for more than a year. When the city cited violations of the building code, health laws and state and municipal statutes, it gave the homeless a deadline to abate their nuisance.
Supported by federal funds, the homeless sued the city and won a multimillion-dollar judgment. The decision was a costly and time consuming power-punch to city officials.
In addition to monetary findings, the city had to set up an inventory processing facility so the homeless could “check in” their personal property, and the city was required to inventory it, maintain it in good order and return it when requested by the owner.
That court decision has caused many cities, and even caring organizations such as chambers of commerce, to back off on any attempts to centralize homeless dwellings such as campgrounds or tent cities. Underfunded municipalities and organizations cannot afford the consequences that future court decisions may bring, based at least in part on rulings in Fresno.
However, a real “long-term solution to the homeless problem” should be a priority task by an organization that has branch citadels and service centers in 126 countries throughout the world, including the United States and Fresno.
The organization was established in 1865 and has a 152-year history of “providing shelters for the homeless and bringing salvation to the poor, destitute and hungry by meeting both their physical and spiritual needs.”
The Salvation Army, now stronger than ever, is regarded by nonprofit auditors as the wealthiest charitable organization in the world. It has more than $4 billion in net assets deposited in London, England, where it is headquartered.
According to Pablo Eisenberg, senior fellow at the Center for Public and Nonprofit Leadership at the Georgetown University Public Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., the Salvation Army adds to its profits and investments by collecting more than $1 billion each year in U. S. donations.
In addition, the Salvation Army was a beneficiary of the late Ray Kroc of McDonald’s fame and his widow, Joan. Ray Kroc gave $1.3 billion to the Salvation Army in 1984. Those funds, according to the Public Policy Institute, had no strings or conditions attached to their usage in helping “the poor, destitute and hungry.”
Mrs. Kroc’s estate gave $1.6 billion to the Salvation Army in 2004. The widow’s donation still stands as the largest donation ever given to a charity in our nation. Her donation was stipulated for building shelters for the homeless and Citadel Corps Community Centers such as the Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in San Diego, which she spearheaded before her death on October 12, 2003.
No additional centers have been built since her death because, in the main, the Salvation Army now requires municipalities or third party homeless advocates to have bank deposits equal to the Army’s funds prior to the commencement of property acquisition and construction. Those restrictions, according to the Policy Institute, were not included in Mrs. Kroc’s instructions.
The purpose, goal and objective of the Salvation Army, as founded by William Booth, a Methodist minister, and his wife Catherine, need to be implemented here in Fresno.
Local concerned and compassionate agencies are under-resourced to handle such a significant financial obligation. Not so with the Salvation Army. It is over-resourced, thanks to American donations now banked in England.
All the Salvation Army needs locally is the will to pick up General Booth’s banner, hold it high so the homeless can see it, and “bring salvation to the poor, destitute and hungry by meeting both their physical and spiritual needs such as operating shelters for the homeless.”
That banner would be a fitting and lasting legacy for the late Art Bender, the multi-talented musician in the Fresno Shrine Temple band, who had befriended Ray Kroc in 1953. As a result of that friendship, Kroc awarded Bender with McDonald’s second franchise.
Bender built his restaurant on the southwest corner of Blackstone and Shields avenues, some 150 yards east of his Shields Avenue residence. That restaurant, in the mid-1950s, was my lunch site during under-graduate years at Fresno State. I got a hamburger and a carton of milk for a quarter, with a penny back in change.
Elvin C. Bell served on the board of the Salvation Army in Fresno. He also served four terms on the Fresno City Council during the 1960s and 70s. He is a retired Air Force colonel and the author of 12 books. His current book, “A Life beyond Infinity,” was published by Simon and Schuster and was released March 15.
