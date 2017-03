The story of how Bernice Dyck of Fresno, age 96, became quite possibly the world’s oldest adoptive mother traces to her son’s charity work in Cambodia. Rick Dyck recognized Chenda Kaub Chumb’s scholastic potential when he set up a school there in 2003 and he helped get her to Fresno as an exchange student. Bernice recently adopted Chenda, who is on track to graduate this spring from Fresno State.