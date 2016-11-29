‘We have a culture war to win’: Why Starbucks cups always stir up controversy

1:57 Original El Capitan climber talks about the historic feat Pause

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices

0:58 Liquor store clerk struggles with armed robber

2:32 Movie trailer: 'Rules Don't Apply'

1:02 Biomass plants and dead trees: A symbiotic relationship

2:42 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:39 Clinton makes first public appearance since concession speech

0:27 Colombia plane crash kills 75 (Warning: graphic content)