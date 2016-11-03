Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked if President Obama, a well-known sports fan, would sound-off about Colin Kaepernick's sitting out during the national anthem. Earnest acknowledged Kaepernick's right to his perspective and expression, even if it is "objectionable."
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to sit during the national anthem has ignited debate. NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Kaepernick's controversial sit-down protest. Despite the controversy, Kaepernick vows to sit until he sees significant change regarding treatment of minorities in the United States.
First 5 Fresno County and Fresno County Office of Education held an open house Wednesday, June 1, 2016, for its Lighthouse for Children, a new classroom and child care facility in downtown Fresno. Lighthouse offers classrooms for early education and child care for children ages 6 weeks through 5 years.
Douglas Jackson of Fresno spent years in the Vietnam war helping to train Vietnamese military officers. His experience was a positive one but also understands the struggles by many others. Video: Craig Kohlruss/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Vietnam veteran Jack Noldon remembers his time helping the country in their fight against a communist takeover and how he feels about the effort 40 years after the end of the war. Video: Craig Kohlruss/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com