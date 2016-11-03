Enter this week's caption contest for a chance at free coffee

Scott Tredwell won our last caption contest, but don't worry, there's another one this week.
Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee

Editorials

NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Colin Kaepernick protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to sit during the national anthem has ignited debate. NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Kaepernick's controversial sit-down protest. Despite the controversy, Kaepernick vows to sit until he sees significant change regarding treatment of minorities in the United States.

Local

Lighthouse for Children aims to help Fresno youth

First 5 Fresno County and Fresno County Office of Education held an open house Wednesday, June 1, 2016, for its Lighthouse for Children, a new classroom and child care facility in downtown Fresno. Lighthouse offers classrooms for early education and child care for children ages 6 weeks through 5 years.

Editor's Choice Videos