Beat Our Caption Contest

Think of it: Espressos and scones to launch you through your weekday mornings! Write your own caption for SW Parra’s editorial cartoon.
The winner receives a $25 Starbucks gift card and a copy of the cartoon with his or her caption.
Meanwhile, last week’s winner for the cartoon showing Big Pharma raising prices on veterans medications is: “This is how you thank me for for my service?” submitted by Rob Huffman of Fredericksburg, Va. Runners up are “Martin Shkreli would be so proud, while the rest of us are simply disgusted,” submitted by Jerry Silva, and “Looks like I’m taking this in the shorts,” submitted by Dale Stout of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Post entries below the caption contest story in the Opinion section on fresnobee.com. Or email entries to swparra@fresnobee.com. Make sure we can reach you through a Facebook account or elsewhere. Entry deadline is noon Wednesday.
Comments