Raccoon and its 5 babies fall through living room ceiling, onto couch

GIMBAL is the first of three US military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP) approved for public release. The footage shows what was on display in the cockpit for the pilots of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet.
This video of Chewbacca joining the Fort Worth Police Department as its newest Wookie has gone viral. Posted to the department's Facebook page, the video has been shared more than 12,000 times and has been viewed more than 700,000 times by noon, T
Detective Emily Shaw catches a nine-foot-long anaconda snake with her bare hands. According to this video posted by the Leon County, Florida, police department, Shaw calmly snags the snake and places it into a bag while a nervous colleague records
La detective Emily Shaw no vacila al atrapar a una serpiente anaconda de nueve pies de largo, según un video publicado por el Departamento de Policía del Condado Leon, Florida. Shaw de forma calmada logró meter a la serpiente en un bolso de mano,
A police dash cam catches a 92-year-old Austin woman dancing with a police officer, and the video has gone viral. Austin (Minnesota) Police Sgt. Kim Lenz was driving near the city’s downtown when she noticed Millie Seiver dancing alone in the park
Todd and Joni McPhetridge of Zebulon, N.C. run one of the two North Carolina affiliate sites of Rent The Chicken, a company that lets people rent chickens and all the necessary equipment to keep them for six months, and then either keep or return
A shoplifting suspect carried a loaf of bread out of the Dollar General store on Lerdo Highway in Shafter on May 17. He avoided apprehension, according to police, and "escaped on all fours out the front doors."
A video of a match between kids all under the age of 8 (according to the Daily Mail) was pure joy. When one team scored a goal off a free kick, players from both sides joined in the celebration. That seems to include the opposition goalie who allo