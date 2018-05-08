Raccoon and its 5 babies fall through living room ceiling, onto couch

A raccoon and its 5 babies fell through a living room ceiling and onto someone's couch, forcing the Albion Department of Public Safety to handle the situation.
Albion Department of Public Safety
This company allows you to rent chickens

Todd and Joni McPhetridge of Zebulon, N.C. run one of the two North Carolina affiliate sites of Rent The Chicken, a company that lets people rent chickens and all the necessary equipment to keep them for six months, and then either keep or return

A hungry thief is just a little husky

A hungry thief is just a little husky

A shoplifting suspect carried a loaf of bread out of the Dollar General store on Lerdo Highway in Shafter on May 17. He avoided apprehension, according to police, and "escaped on all fours out the front doors."