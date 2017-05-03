Cat uses one of his seven lives after falling into the river during a fight

A video of a match between kids all under the age of 8 (according to the Daily Mail) was pure joy. When one team scored a goal off a free kick, players from both sides joined in the celebration. That seems to include the opposition goalie who allowed the goal.
TSA officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. We’d like to share some of those items with you in our Top Ten Most Unusual Finds of 2016! www.tsa.gov
After the fourth time it happened in recent months, Jaireme Barrow was tired of people stealing the packages off his South Tacoma front porch. So he devised a device to deter them, and set up an alluring bait box containing the contraption.
This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.
Daiwon Mcpherson collaborated with the Mobile Police Department to surprise his girlfriend Shawna Blackmon with a marriage proposal in Alabama last week. See how she reacts when officers order Mcpherson to get on the ground, and ask her who she is.
Security footage at a Sun Gas Chevron station in Parkland on Sept. 26 catches thieves grabbing a purse out of an unsuspecting victim's car while she has her back turned. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers (browardcrimestoppers.org).
You don't have to be a scuba diver to have your photo taken with Santa Claus, but sometimes it helps. Fisheye SCUBA of Sacramento, Calif, hosts the underwater sessions with Santa for anyone who can hold their breath.
Officer Pittaluga of Kenton County Police Department in Kentucky was driving on Decoursey Pike through Visalia when a deer tried to cross the street but was struck by the police cruiser. The officer was not hurt and the deer jumped up after the incident, and ran into the woods.
With the increased rain we’ve had this year, rattlesnake populations are expected to rise, and with it the risks of bites. Fresno Chaffee Zoo Curator of Reptiles Mark Halvorsen talks about precautions to take while hiking.