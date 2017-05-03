Cat uses one of his seven lives after falling into the river during a fight

Felix, the cat in the office of the Royal Ports Authority of London, used one of his seven lives when he fell into the Thames after a cat fight. The video shows a man rescuing the cat from the water.
TSA officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. We’d like to share some of those items with you in our Top Ten Most Unusual Finds of 2016! www.tsa.gov

This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. Why is holiday music so beloved? Mayo Clinic experts say music can benefit your health physically and emotionally.

Security footage at a Sun Gas Chevron station in Parkland on Sept. 26 catches thieves grabbing a purse out of an unsuspecting victim's car while she has her back turned. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers (browardcrimestoppers.org).

Officer Pittaluga of Kenton County Police Department in Kentucky was driving on Decoursey Pike through Visalia when a deer tried to cross the street but was struck by the police cruiser. The officer was not hurt and the deer jumped up after the incident, and ran into the woods.

With the increased rain we’ve had this year, rattlesnake populations are expected to rise, and with it the risks of bites. Fresno Chaffee Zoo Curator of Reptiles Mark Halvorsen talks about precautions to take while hiking.

