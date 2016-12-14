Keep your Star Wars history straight with this timeline

1:38 "One More Try" singer breaks up fight on Fresno street Pause

1:38 After wife missing nearly half a year, husband and his other wife are accused of killing her

2:53 Movie trailer: 'Collateral Beauty'

2:46 Hanson: 'Twelve (years) is a long time' to be superintendent

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'

3:01 Strathmore wins CIF Southern California Regional Division 6-A bowl

1:32 Eye on Education: Fresno girls code for Hour of Code

2:33 Movie trailer: 'Moana'

1:01 How holiday music may help your health