Fresno intersection flooded by rainstorm

Heavy rain hit southern California on Thursday, March 22, leaving roads awash with flash floods. This footage shows the swamped intersection in front of a beauty salon in Fresno, California.
Tres Jolie Salon And Boutique via Storyful
The railroad underpass on Maroa Avenue north of Shields Avenue in Fresno is notorious for flooding in heavy rainstorms and catching unsuspecting motorists in its depths. It happened again Thursday morning, March 22, 2018.