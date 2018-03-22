Storms hammer Central Valley. Find out what areas were hit worst

The wet central San Joaquin Valley floor could make for some dangerous travel conditions, especially Thursday night, as the series of storms that pounded the area begin to diminish, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Harty.
The saturated ground covered with about 2 to 3 total inches of rain has the potential to cause trees or power poles to fall, said Harty. And the wet, slick roads and ponding along county roads could cause harm to drivers. Harty said the best advice for drivers is to “turn around, don’t drown.”
That advice was likely too late for drivers in northeast and northwest Fresno on Thursday, who became an easy target for flooding. Fresno police said several floods clogged city streets and stalled vehicles. The California Highway Patrol reported floods in places like Friant Road, the Fig Garden area, Perrin Avenue and as far as Auberry Road in the foothills.
@dominos your pizza delivery guy here in Fresno just went through a flood to deliver pizza! Just wanted to give him props for being so dedicated! pic.twitter.com/NCkKawJm9H— Heather (@hskorjanc) March 23, 2018
#CAwx Fresno pic.twitter.com/ocqI5YecJY— Lynn ‘Weed Science-Based’ Sosnoskie (@LynnSosnoskie) March 23, 2018
Several police reports indicated Fresno drivers were being helped out of their vehicles with tow trucks coming to help. Though some reports listed roadways as “completely flooded,” no serious injuries were reported by police.
Rain also hindered travel at Yosemite National Park. A rockfall along Highway 140 closed the road at Parkline and the junction of El Portal Road and Big Oak Flat Road, according to a news release. The park service reported rocks, dirt and debris covering the road.
Highway 140, about one-quarter mile east of the park's boundary, was going to be closed overnight, the news release stated. There was no estimate about when it would be opened.
Elsewhere in higher elevations, Harty said large amounts of rainfall are expected to continue as a storm northeast of Fresno travels toward Auberry. Harty said the foothills have gotten about 3 to 6 inches of rain with the latest storms.
Areas around Mariposa were being monitored as heavy rain continued to fall along the burn scars from the Detwiler Fire. The Red Cross said it has opened an evacuation center for anyone who needed to evacuate their home at Mariposa Elementary School, at 5044 Jones Street..
Only in Fresno you got people out here in boats pic.twitter.com/PW6fkktKua— m¡sf¡t (@ClutchMcCutch24) March 23, 2018
The Valley got about an inch to an inch and a half on Thursday. Northeast Fresno and Clovis were expected to see rain until about midnight. By then, the storm system would begin to die down, Harty said. That storm did bring frequent lightning to areas east of Clovis. And gusty winds were also carried into the area but were not expected to pose a danger, Harty said. Damaged power equipment in Easton caused Pacific Gas and Electric crews to go out and try to restore power for about 160 customers, according to the company’s incident page.
The strongest storm activity Thursday was to remain northeast of Fresno, Harty said, but Tulare County and Kern County were also experiencing some showers. A report of a funnel cloud spotted north of Visalia did not worry Harty. He said it did not pose any risks since it did not touch the ground. The latest storms, which at certain points covered the entire Valley, were expected to diminish about 2 a.m. Friday with no major rainfall expected after that, Harty said.
